It's A Bird! It's A Plane! It's Orbit Coffee!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleverit Corp has created a novel take on the idea of an energy booster: Orbit Coffee. The innovative coffee pouches can stow on the go, are easy to drink, and combine a trifecta of energy-boosting strategies. The end result is encapsulated in the brand's tagline to "open it, drink it, and lift off!"

Cleverit Corp is a brand that understands the modern need for energy. From sports to education, home to the workplace, individuals across the globe are always in search of a healthy yet effective pick-me-up. The problem is, most energy solutions are grounded in synthetic ingredients, gobs of sugar, and unhealthy quantities of caffeine.

The Cleverit team set out to right these wrongs. As an offshoot of the leading Italian sports nutrition brand EthicSport, the company knew it couldn't settle for less than a healthy, balanced solution. They dove into their research with fervor, studying the latest findings in science and nutrition and looking for a way to meet the physical and cognitive needs of anyone struggling with an energy slump.

The resulting product was dubbed Orbit Coffee. The energy booster offers consumers of all walks of life the ability to "achieve peak performance during high-intensity activities." The performance-enhancing qualities of the product come from three distinct elements:

Fructose and dextrose provide fast carbohydrates to deliver a rapid dose of energy;

Isomaltulose and maltodextrin bring a slower carbohydrate element that sustains energy levels for a longer period of time;

Maca root, a superfood native to Peru , lends its support by enhancing physical and cognitive capabilities.

Orbit Coffee helps its customers achieve flight through this trio of energy-boosting elements, all of which are dressed up with a flavor profile that is reminiscent of coffee and Italian chocolate. The product is delivered in a convenient open-and-go pouch that makes it remarkably easy to ingest at a moment's notice.

From thoughtful ingredients to convenient packaging to a classic Italian coffee flavor, Orbit Coffee is delivering on Cleverit's goal to revolutionize the concept of the energy boost.

Please direct inquiries to:

Francis Neuman

(954) 672-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Orbit Coffee