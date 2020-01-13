It's a Brand New Day in Mattress Shopping… BMC Mattress is Now Sleep Solutions Outlet!

TUCSON, Ariz. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new name, new look and an exciting new concept, Sleep Solutions Outlet is offering consumers a whole new way to buy a bed. No waiting for sales to get a great deal. No marketing gimmicks. No haggling with mattress salespeople. Now, shoppers can find the sleep solution that's ideal for them in a comfortable, relaxed environment. The completely reimagined stores offer a huge assortment of top quality Sealy and Stearns & Foster mattresses at outlet prices every day of the week.

Premium brand mattresses on display at Sleep Solutions Outlet. Sleep Solutions Outlet offers up to 60% off retail prices on factory overstocks, closeouts and comfort returns.

Up to 60% off premium mattresses. 100% of the time.

Sleep Solutions Outlet is a true outlet. The chain has access to Sealy and Stearns & Foster Secondary Bedding products, which include factory seconds, overstocks, floor models, discontinued items and comfort returns. "It's just a smarter way to buy a mattress," says Mike Souza, Sleep Solutions Outlet CEO. "Because of our unique relationship with the manufacturer, we get priority access to these truly phenomenal deals. And because we can offer so many different types of mattresses, we have a solution for every body and every budget."

Sleep solutions in a comfortable environment.

Sleep Solutions Outlet calls their pricing "Easy Everyday Values" and everything about the new stores is designed to make the entire experience easy and enjoyable. "We want shoppers to be comfortable during the entire process," Souza explains. "From the minute they walk into the store to trying out the various mattresses and, most importantly, when they get their mattress home."

Mattress shopping designed to take the pressure off.

You won't find pushy salespeople at Sleep Solutions Outlet. The sales associates are friendly, approachable, and very knowledgeable. They can explain the relative benefits of a hybrid mattress vs. a traditional coil spring mattress, and help shoppers find the best one for their body type.

Built on a foundation of trust and transparency.

Since opening its first store in 2010, Sleep Solutions Outlet quickly became the nation's leading liquidator of high quality, name brand mattresses. Now, with a bold new look and concept, Sleep Solutions Outlet is building on a high level of consumer trust and confidence. "We're proud of the chain we build with BMC," adds Souza, "And we're excited to go even further with Sleep Solutions Outlet."

Grand Opening Celebrations at all four Tucson-area locations.

Throughout the Grand Opening event, Sleep Solutions Outlet will be offering exciting grand opening deals and giveaways including free pillows to every shopper, while supplies last.

