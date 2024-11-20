It's a Complex Communications World: Just Add LISTSERV®

L-Soft Launches 17.5, Its Latest Email Management Software Version

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations seek stable, ethical, and secure communication platforms, LISTSERV® stands out as a trusted solution, with more than 35 years of pioneering global email list management. The reliability and security of permission email list communications – for discussion groups, newsletters, alerts, blogs and more -- just got better with the newest edition, helping people in all types of organizations who use LISTSERV or who want to explore it.

Make It Easy and Available to All

LISTSERV 17.5 enhancements focus on security and accessibility, crucial for maintaining trust, security and engagement within communication networks. The modernized HTML mail templates and improved integration with LISTSERV Maestro provide powerful tools for creating and managing top-notch communications.

LISTSERV 17.0 introduced a completely redesigned web interface, making it more user-friendly and accessible across all devices. The seamless list archives and HTML newsletter builder allow organizations to create engaging, responsive content without needing extensive coding knowledge.

Build Stronger Relationships

LISTSERV 17.5 enhancements focus on security and accessibility, crucial for maintaining trust, security and engagement within communication networks. Benefit from multiple Captcha solutions, rate-limiting and one-click unsubscribe. The upcoming SSO/SAML support will further streamline user authentication, making it easier for organizations to manage their communications seamlessly.

Craft Impactful Communications

LISTSERV offers a trusted solution for organizations to foster meaningful discussions, information sharing and collaboration, with a goldmine of list archive posts for easy reference and actionable institutional knowledge. The modernized HTML mail templates and improved integration with LISTSERV Maestro provide powerful tools for creating and managing top-notch communications.

"Social media prioritizes brevity and immediacy while email groups provide depth and continuity for sustained, thoughtful exchanges. These focused discussions are essential for meaningful knowledge-sharing and collaboration to advance organizations' missions, whether for innovation, academia, advocacy and more."

– Outi Tuomaala, L-Soft Executive VP and VP of Marketing

About L-Soft

L-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERV® email list technology and the LISTSERV® Maestro email marketing platform for digital communications. Organizations across all sectors rely on L-Soft's consent-based email solutions to manage newsletters, announcements, discussion groups and communities. Invented by L-Soft Founder and CEO Eric Thomas in 1986, LISTSERV software pioneered automated email list management and remains the industry standard for mailing list communications. Celebrating over 30 years since its incorporation, L-Soft continues to lead in the evolution and advancement of email technology.

L-Soft Press Contact

Susan Brown Faghani

1-301-731-0440, Ext 4

https://www.lsoft.com/contact/econtact.asp?id=pressinfo

LISTSERV is a registered trademark licensed to L-Soft international, Inc.

See Guidelines for Proper Usage of the LISTSERV Trademark for more details.

All other trademarks, both marked and unmarked, are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE L-Soft