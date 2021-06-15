It's a Fit: Datefit Offers "First Date on Us"

CLEVELAND, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datefit , a community of inspiring and motivated fitness lovers of all levels, today announced their new "First Date on Us" program. The program, available through summer, encourages members of Datefit's growing fitness community to venture out into the dating world again.

"During these challenging times, it has been difficult for singles to put themselves out there in the dating scene and find a potential partner. Datefit's 'First Date on Us' program is the perfect way to help our users engage with other singles and meet in real life versus virtually," said Abbie Frank, Marketing and Community Director at Datefit.

Datefit has partnered with national health and fitness brands, including Starbucks, Robeks, and Smoothie King. To redeem their "First Date on Us," new members can download the Datefit App, create a profile, and start swiping to find their fit. Once they've met their match, members can email Datefit at [email protected] to redeem their "First Date on Us" gift card.

Learn more about how to receive a "First Date on Us" at www.datefit.com/first-date-on-us .

More Than a Dating App

Datefit is more than just a dating app; it's a lifestyle. In an inclusive community, singles will find inspiration and like-minded individuals on their journey to improve themselves while aspiring to find love. The fully updated iOS app provides a faster and smoother experience and a gym packed with new features.

Datefit's newest feature added to the mix is the groundbreaking "Friends" feature, Datefit Social. Singles and couples can now join to find fitness friends, dating, or both. Building a fitness community or finding a partner with similar health and fitness values has never been easier.

"The place to be to start a healthy relationship." Women's Health Magazine.

Download the Datefit app , start swiping and connect directly with thousands of individuals.



