It's A Go for Golfers Against Cancer Annual Events November 21-23

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofits across the country who hold fund raising events are having to strike a delicate balance between Covid 19 concerns and the need to continue funding worthy beneficiaries, many of whom count on the money raised at these fundraisers to help continue their work.

Houston-based Golfers Against Cancer, a 501c3 whose goal is to fund cancer research, was faced with that decision. GAC Founder and Co-Chairman Bobby Jones was clear in his message that he felt the benefits of holding the events far outweigh the risks.

"Our support in directly helping to fund specific cancer research programs is vital to the overall effort in finding a cure. These research organizations rely, in large part, on GAC and other groups to continue this important work. GAC remains steadfast in helping to contribute each and every year; this year being no exception."

"That does not mean our events will neglect the proper protocols," he says. "We are already assessing how many participants we can safely host for our GAC Dinner to keep appropriate distance between attendees."

GAC Tournament Director Bob Spinetti adds, "We will encourage the same fundamental safe practices for our golf events."

Schedule

The GAC Dinner is on Saturday, November 21, 2020 6:00 p.m. – Seating may be limited so make your reservations early. Masks will be required and social distancing maintained.

The Corporate Shootout is on Sunday, November 22. It recognizes the major sponsors of GAC. Play is on Deerwood and the Forest courses for Diamond and Platinum level sponsors, and the $5,000 Longpré Memorial ProAm teams. United Airlines is the presenting sponsor. Shotgun start at 11:00 a.m.

The Main Golf Tournament and Mike Longpré ProAm are played on Monday, November 23. The Longpré is for both events, registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. shotgun start.



Register on our web site at https://golfersagainstcancer.org/registration/.

