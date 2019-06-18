It's A Grand Happening!

PHOENIX, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 17, Youfit Health Clubs opened the doors of its newest location in the Phoenix area. The club, located at 3901 E Thunderbird Rd on the corner of Thunderbird Rd and N 40th St in Paradise Square Plaza, joins the family of 12 Youfit locations in Phoenix.

"With the Phoenix market constantly growing and expanding, we feel that Youfit can continue to be a convenient and affordable gym option in the community," said J.J. Creegan, Chief Operating Officer of Youfit Health Clubs. "Our goal is for the residents of Phoenix to feel empowered to take the right steps toward a healthier lifestyle, and with Youfit at the helm we feel that the ship is being steered in the right direction."

To celebrate the grand opening of this brand-new facility, Youfit is offering the opportunity to join for $0 down to take full advantage of the Lime Card membership which gives new members the freedom to work out at any Youfit location in the country.

Youfit Health Clubs offers a variety of membership options, including a standard month-to-month membership with unlimited access to one preferred club, and the all-inclusive Lime Card that provides the ultimate VIP treatment – featuring unlimited guest privileges, half price drinks and more.

Like all locations, Youfit Phoenix Paradise will offer a free fitness assessment for all new Youfit members with our certified YouCoaches. The assessment will help to identify a member's current fitness level and lay out a plan to achieve personal health and exercise goals. Along with a free fitness evaluation, the new location also offers everything from YouGX group fitness classes, a cardio cinema, and child care to spa services like massage chairs and a sauna.

For more information about Youfit Health Clubs or to find the nearest Youfit location visit youfit.com.

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com.

