It's a Great Life If You Don't Weaken! The Message of a New Book Which Exceeds Usual Genres by 80-Year-old Author Based on Life Experiences

MARSHALL, Mich., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 80 years-of age, the first-time published author of a Life Empowerment book will have his trailblazing work publicly released by premier international publisher Morgan James on July 30th.

"IT'S A GREAT LIFE IF YOU DON'T WEAKEN! How to Deal with the Ups and Downs in Life and the JERKS In-Between" shares hundreds of tried and successful techniques used by the author for dealing with distressing predicaments and people, including doctors, lawyers, dentists, rude people, bad drivers, plumbers, veterinarians, insurance corps. And office politics.

What Public Reviewers Are Saying: "I loved, loved, loved it!"

"Laugh out loud humorous."

"The Table of Contents are awesome for a ready reference for all topics." "Endless witty and clever examples of how to navigate difficult people and tricky situations."

"What a great read; I literally almost could not put it down."

"A fantastic How-to-Handbook on daily challenges for your bedside."

Sample Techniques Include

How to successfully deal with doctors, lawyers, and dentists

How to deal with rude people, bad driver and office politics

How to get an insurance company to pay

How not to get ripped off by plumbers and veterinarians

How not to carry around a slight from another person

12 things to say when people ask, "How are you?" and don't care

Career Advancement and Life Empowerment Components

*How to Own the Room, the consummate art of Public Speaking

*How to get your entire life organized and get happy

*How to create and run your own Mastermind Group

*How to find the time to make real friends

*Love and Marriage on an Ocean Cruise

*The Law of the Universe and the Meaning of Life

The Author

Brian Hampton has earned two Masters Degrees, but it has been through his hard-earned experience in many different jobs and occupations that he learned all the techniques. He has been an Advertising Exec., Political Consultant, Federal Gov't. Employee, Army Officer, College Instructor, Time Management Consultant, Fundraiser, Bill Collector, Telemarketer and Entrepreneur.

Product Details: 218 pages, 9" x 6" paperback $21.95, E-book $9.99

Distributors include by Publishers Group West/Ingram Content Group

Available where most books are sold. ISBN 078-1-63698-320-2

www.brianauthorhampton.com

Contact:

Brian Hampton

703-472-9349

[email protected]

SOURCE Brian Hampton