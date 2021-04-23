It's a Great Time to Think Like a Luxury Brand Says Kathryn Porritt, CEO of Luxury Influencers Agency

BRISBANE, Australia, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a great year to be in the luxury market. In fact, even in uncertain times, the luxury market still steadily rises by more than 8% year after year*.

So, how can entrepreneurs, coaches and mavericks, get themselves into the luxury market? Kathryn Porritt, leading Premium and Luxury Offer Business Strategist and CEO of Luxury Influencer Agency, is giving us a sneak peek into the model her clients use to sell in their luxury offers.

The Top Down Approach

"But when it comes to luxury, top-tier entrepreneurs with an exclusive offer know that a bottom-up approach, which is more of a spray-and-pray method, can tarnish your worth in your field."

Kathryn describes the top down approach as a model where players in their sphere of influence market to the mainstream LAST, knowing that the prestige associated with their brand is non-negotiable.

"Although this may sound intimidating, I have yet to coach a client who was unable to create a $100k premium offer.

"Sought-after influencers leverage their specific genius into high-ticket deals at the top of the market. Their client base is well-established and isn't affected by the current economic climate.

"It comes down to being bold and iconic. They are the leaders who go on to cultivate large-scale success."

The Laws of Luxury Positioning

Not everyone can afford quality diamonds, yet they remain a status symbol among the elite.

"This concept is the same in regards to be a luxury influencer. By creating an exclusive experience and crafting an incomparable singular vision, they draw in the clients who intuitively understand their value, and gladly pay for access to their influence.

"This positioning that will bolster luxury influencers to scale to commercial deals, $500k coaching packages, bookings on exclusive platforms, and developing a legacy of multi-generational wealth," said Kathryn.

So what's the trick?

"The key to opening the door to high-ticket offers is through identifying a defined vision. The more you pinpoint your specific ideals, the higher your earning potential as a luxury influencer.

"Money isn't an object for this level of clientele. But expertise and exclusivity are non-negotiable. Those who can afford a true luxury experience won't bat an eye at the price tag. However, it's essential that the experience you provide caters to their upscale tastes."

Kathryn Porritt and her team at Luxury Influencers Agency are hosting an event in just a few short weeks where they are bringing together some of the biggest names globally, like Ryan Serhant and Michelle Bridges, to talk to guests about how to become an icon in your space, commercialise your influencer and how to sell in 6 and even 7 figure offers.

To register for the Luxury Influencer Symposium or find out more information on Kathryn Porritt and her renowned strategies, visit: https://www.luxuryinfluencersymposium.com/vip-registration

*Deloitte, Global powers of luxury goods report, 2020

