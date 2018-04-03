It's a Home Run! Online Grocer Peapod by Stop & Shop Partners with the New York Yankees™ for Second Year

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's play ball! Back for its second year, Peapod by Stop & Shop, the country's leading online grocer, is a proud partner of the New York Yankees for the 2018 season. As part of the partnership, Peapod's logo will be displayed at Yankee Stadium and New York customers will see Peapod drivers sporting New York Yankees caps as they deliver game-day essentials all season long.

"Just as the New York Yankees have done since 1903, Peapod, which serves all five boroughs, strives to be a pillar in its New York communities," said Carrie Bienkowski, Peapod's Chief Marketing Officer. "By joining together we can give our customers more time to enjoy America's favorite past time, complete with classic snacks, whether at the ballpark or at home."

Peapod is also proud to sponsor the Yankees' Healthy Home Plate Program, which educates New York youth about healthy eating. Peapod will be donating gift cards for this important program that helps create a healthier community. During the program, kitchens in Yankee Stadium become classrooms where children learn from, and cook alongside, sous chefs and nutritionists.

"We're thrilled to have Peapod as a partner again to help teach our fans the importance of balanced meals," said Bryan Calka, New York Yankees Vice President, Partnerships. "Peapod's passion for serving the families of New York supports our mission to create a healthy community."

Hit a Home Run with Peapod

Each time a New York customer places an order with Peapod between May 1st and June 30th they will automatically be entered to win the Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes. A randomly selected winner will receive a VIP experience at Yankee Stadium: four (4) Legends Suite tickets for a to be determined home game, a pre-game on-field experience, a pre-game dining experience with a former New York Yankees player, and four $100 gift cards to the Yankee Stadium Team Stores. If you're a die-hard fan, score extra entries by placing an order for Wednesday delivery or spending more than $150! Looking to catch an early season game? In April, customers will have the opportunity to win New York Yankees tickets via Peapod's social channels, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. See official rules at www.peapod.com.

About Peapod

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with over 40 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has over 200 pick-up locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

