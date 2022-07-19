IT'S A HOME RUN! THE HOMESICK X MLB COLLECTION IS THE PERFECT GIFT FOR BASEBALL FANS

From the comforting sight of Fenway's manual board, to the simple pleasure of Dodger Dogs under the lights, the Homesick x MLB collection captures the perfect combination of excitement and nostalgia that comes with America's favorite pastime. Through extensive research, precise scent-matching expertise, and, okay, maybe a hot dog or two, the team at Homesick worked extra innings to craft scents that allow baseball enthusiasts to bring the home field advantage into their own homes. The collection scents include:

Fenway Park - A swarm of Red Sox™ jerseys fill Lansdowne St™. Recall game day on the Green Monster™ with notes of cedar and a fresh cup of frozen lemonade.

Yankee Stadium - A sea of fans in New York Yankee™ blue, highlighting legends from every generation. Notes of cement and grass balance the sweet smell of Grand Slam Milkshakes.

Dodger Stadium - With fireworks as impressive as the A-list fanbase, the crowd exits the stadium with a belly full of esquites and a bright blue tongue reminiscent of ice cream and icees.

Wrigley Field - W flags wave in the air while classic notes of popcorn, caramel and peanuts bring you back to 7th inning traditions. Victory never smelled so good.

Oracle Park - Whether you're in the stands or kayaking McCovey Cove™, nothing beats a perfect game day at Oracle Park™. Bay breeze, garlic fries and a sea of orange.

Busch Stadium - Nothing beats a sunny Sunday spent in the bleachers with the St.Louis Skyline as the backdrop. With a crisp, light beer and a mega slice for the perfect Game Day.

"We're a team of massive baseball fanatics at Homesick, so we were excited to put our passions to the test and knock it out of the park with the MLB collection," said Lauren Lamagna, General Manager of Team Homesick. "Our homefield allegiances range from Fenway Park (the home of my team), to Dodger Stadium (our Director of PR's home field), and everywhere in between, so to work together to ensure everyone felt their teams and their memories were represented authentically was a special challenge. This partnership with MLB felt like a home run on so many levels, and we can't wait to hear what baseball fans across the country think of this new collection."

The Homesick x MLB collection is available at homesick.com for $39 MSRP. For an additional $15, customers can also print a personalized message on the jar of any candle in the collection to share a special memory with a fellow fan or commemorate an iconic game.

About Homesick

Founded in 2016, Homesick is a home fragrance and lifestyle brand that creates authentic products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by Homesick's team of storytellers, perfume chemists, and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, our candles are non-toxic and contain no lead, plastics, paraben, petroleum or phthalates. To learn more, please visit homesick.com .

Homesick is part of Win Brands Group (Win), an omnichannel retail platform that buys and builds category-defining brands. In addition to Homesick, Win's current portfolio includes QALO (silicone wedding rings and accessories), Gravity (the original weighted blanket), and Love Your Melon (mission-driven outerwear).

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV . With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

