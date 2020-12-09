It's a Knockout - COINSBIT Adds AEVOLVE's BioMedical AVEX Token to its Award-Winning Cryptocurrency Exchange

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEVOLVE is pleased to confirm that COINSBIT, an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange, announced its approval and listing of AEVOLVE's AVEX medical blockchain token. COINSBIT, recognized for its innovative platform by Asian Blockchain Life and other global fintech groups around the world, is helping to engage individuals and entities (particularly in the EMEA and APAC region) take an active role in advancing medical innovations worldwide. AEVOLVE's expansion on the COINSBIT cryptocurrency exchange comes at the heels of the company's inaugural launch of its AVEX token on the LATOKEN cryptocurrency exchange –where it has doubled in value in less than 10 days.

"We're excited to be working with COINSBIT and their ecosystem of innovative individuals determined to make the world a better place by driving breakthroughs that matter," said Rogelio Santos, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of AEVOLVE. "The COVID19 pandemic has made it clear that there is a tremendous need for more medical advancements, and the COINSBIT community understands how they can all apply fintech to benefit the world," he added.

To raise awareness regarding the important role the newly released AVEX Token will have on lives worldwide, AEVOLVE has partnered with celebrities, social influencers and innovative sports entertainment groups to develop mega pay-per-view events in 2021. These events will spotlight the medical innovation needs in the marketplace while simultaneously boosting the access and trading of the AVEX token on participating cryptocurrency exchanges like COINSBIT and LATOKEN.

ABOUT AEVOLVE

AEVOLVE is a medical innovation company that brings together new financial technology, cutting-edge medical innovations, as well as an ecosystem of athletes, celebrities, influencers and citizens to collectively drive biomedical advancements all around the world. The organization was founded by research, technology, and finance veterans and has a portfolio with patents that are quickly being developed to directly treat COVID-19 infections, Alzheimer's, and other diseases. For more information, please visit www.aevolve.health

ABOUT COINSBIT

COINSBIT is one of the largest Eastern European digital asset trading platforms. It utilizes the latest security systems and firewalls, storing assets in cold wallets while providing a secure, convenient and reliable platform for traders. To learn more, please visit https://coinsbit.io

To learn more about AEVOLVE and the AVEX Token, please contact [email protected]

