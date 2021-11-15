It's A Match! Expecting, The Startup That's Digitizing The Surrogate And Egg Donor Search Raises $1m In Funding Round

The smart, free, online fertility database is the new way to find surrogates and egg donors

CRESSKILL, New Jersey, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expecting , a tech startup that brings transparency and credibility to the fertility market with a curated database of egg donors, surrogates and fertility clinics and agencies, announced it successfully closed its seed funding round, raising $1 million from US and Israeli investors.

The startup, which connects intended parents with fertility agencies and clinics and digitizes the recruitment process of egg donor and surrogate candidates, has developed a new, simpler way for intended parents to easily find their ideal match.

Although the Expecting online database was only recently created, it is constantly growing at an incredible pace and already has over 5,000 egg donor profiles and nearly 500 available surrogate profiles even now, when there's a major world-wide shortage in surrogates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expecting's online database is user-friendly and completely free for intended parents. Users simply go to Expecting.ai , set their preferences to activate the advanced filtering and searching capabilities of the database, and choose their ideal candidate. Intended parents can also schedule online appointments with clinics and agencies directly from the platform, receive quotes and easily compare their options, as well as find a wealth of reliable information about the process.

Expecting is the only digital database that offers a wide selection of all types of third party providers: surrogates, egg donors and fertility clinics and agencies.

״Expecting was conceived by a group of people who witnessed first hand how arduous and confusing the journey to parenthood can be when you need to use fertility and surrogacy services. We wanted to streamline the process, digitize it and make it much easier to start the journey", said Nadav Raanan, Expecting's co-founder and CEO and a successful serial tech entrepreneur who is driven by the passion to make the world a better place, one tech at a time.

"We leveraged our collective experience in machine learning, data and digital marketing to create a platform that will serve as the one single destination for both intended parents and providers. No more researching and navigating numerous agencies, no more waiting in line for months for available surrogates - now all the options are online and easily accessible".

