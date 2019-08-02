It's a New Day and New Brand for Trusted Global Air Ambulance: Say Hello to SKYALTA

MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyservice Air Ambulance International has become synonymous with efficient and medically sound air ambulance transport. It's an exciting time for the global company, from its humble beginnings at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in 1989 to over 31,000 patients that have been transported, accident and incident-free.

Skyservice Air Ambulance International clients have come to depend on the company's brand for adult, neonatal and pediatric high-acuity patient transport services worldwide aboard its modern fleet of Bombardier Learjet 45XRs. This morning, the company remembers its past and looks to a brighter future with a new identity: say hello to SKYALTA.

"Over the past two years, we have acquired a commercial medical travel assistant company and completed an acquisition of an aircraft operator and maintenance center that allows us to further solidify important aspects of our aviation operations," said Sam Cimone, President of SKYALTA.

What does the name mean? The A is for Air and the last A is for Ambulance, the service the company has been proud to deliver over the last 30 years. SKYALTA looks forward to continuing to grow with its clients and industry partners in the future as they continue to develop innovative products, deliver state-of-the-art medical care and remain the first choice for critical patient transport.

"We have a new name, but the same mission: to deliver the art of critical air medicine each and every day, whenever and wherever it's needed," said David Ewing, Executive Vice President of Global Markets.

SKYALTA is an accredited air ambulance service by EURAMI (European Aeromedical Institute), licensed by the states of Florida and Nevada Emergency Medical Services and an Accredited Service Provider of the International Assistance Group. Visit us on the web at sky-alta.com.

For more information on this topic, please contact:

David Ewing

Executive Vice President, Global Markets

514.420.2527 Office

310.498.0718 Cellular

Email: david.ewing@sky-alta.com

SOURCE SKYALTA

