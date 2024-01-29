It's a Penalty Launches 'Team Up Against Human Trafficking' Campaign Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas Featuring Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Sandra Douglass Morgan of the Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the 'Team Up Against Human Trafficking' campaign, a global awareness-raising initiative, brought to Las Vegas by It's a Penalty and their partners, aimed at combating human trafficking and exploitation. This critical campaign is set to roll out across Harry Reid International Airport and around the city throughout January and February ahead of the Super Bowl.

This initiative, joined by It's a Penalty's partners in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, local NGOs and law enforcement aims to serve as a poignant reminder that human trafficking exists in every state, city and country.

CAMPAIGN PARTNERS

HEADLINE PARTNERS: Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Harry Reid International Airport

SUPPORTING PARTNERS: Las Vegas Raiders, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Airbnb, G6 Hospitality, American Hotel and Lodging Association Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Hilton, Carlson Family Foundation

SPOTLIGHT PARTNERS: R&R Partners, LVMPD, LVMPD Foundation

PARTICIPATING AIRLINES: British Airways, American Airlines

"It's a Penalty has done tremendous work in the ﬁght against human trafficking, and we are proud to partner with them on this important campaign," said Maria Jose Gatti, Vice President of Philanthropy & Community Engagement at MGM Resorts. "We greatly appreciate the work done by community partners, law enforcement and groups like It's a Penalty to combat human trafficking, and we remain committed to continuing our collaboration to provide actionable steps, education and resources on this vital issue." - MGM Resorts International

Todd Fasulo, Vice President of Security, Corporate Investigations and Crisis Management for Wynn Las Vegas, said "It's our privilege to be part of the significant impact It's a Penalty is making in Las Vegas in the ﬁght against human trafficking."

"Being a partner of the 'Team Up Against Human Trafficking' initiative perfectly aligns with our Company's values," said Alisha Balee, Executive Director – Legal Counsel for Wynn Las Vegas.

"The It's a Penalty campaign, along with our partners, will help to prevent human trafficking and exploitation locally in Las Vegas and worldwide in the lead up and during the Super Bowl," said Sarah de Carvalho, CEO, It's a Penalty. "We know from previous campaigns just how impactful they can be. Last year, our campaign which ran during the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, reported that 82% of people felt improved awareness of the issues of human trafficking and exploitation, and were more equipped to make a report after being exposed to the It's a Penalty campaign."

"Caesars' dedication to combating human trafficking begins with a collaborative approach. In partnership with the IAP campaign, we have joined forces with other businesses to amplify our collective impact. Our mission is to empower communities with the knowledge to recognize and report trafficking, reinforcing a global commitment to human rights and dignity. Caesars is committed to the ﬁght against human trafficking. This initiative reflects our dedication, responsibility and care, aligning with our core values as we join others in this critical endeavor."

"Harry Reid International Airport serves as the ﬁrst and last look at the destination. That privilege means we get to be the ﬁrst line of defense against human trafficking," said Tina Frias, Senior Director of Aviation for the Department of Aviation. "It's about continuous education, awareness and partnerships. We're glad we get to shed light on this global issue and ways to help combat it, in a collaborative effort."

HIGH PROFILE AMBASSADORS It's a Penalty is proud to announce its 2024 Vegas Ambassadors to help deliver messaging in a new ad campaign:

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs , Las Vegas Raiders

, Las Vegas Raiders Sandra Douglass Morgan, Las Vegas Raiders

These high-proﬁle members of the sports community lend their voices to help raise awareness via a 30-second campaign ﬁlm shown in-ﬂight by American Airlines and Southwest Airlines as well as British Airways.

ADDITIONAL CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES Focused on education and awareness at travel touchpoints:

Awareness Kit Packing: Jan. 29, 2024 It's a Penalty staff alongside volunteers from the Hospitality industry and local NGO's will create awareness kits for local hotels.

It's a Penalty staff alongside volunteers from the Hospitality industry and local NGO's will create awareness kits for local hotels. Campaign Press Launch: Jan. 29, 2024 , It's a Penalty will host a press launch with its partners to discuss efforts to battle human trafficking leading up to the Super Bowl, hosted in collaboration with Caesars Entertainment.

, It's a Penalty will host a press launch with its partners to discuss efforts to battle human trafficking leading up to the Super Bowl, hosted in collaboration with Caesars Entertainment. Volunteer Event: Feb. 1, 2024 , locals in Las Vegas are encouraged to join It's a Penalty by packing and donating essential care kits for survivors.

, locals in are encouraged to join It's a Penalty by packing and donating essential care kits for survivors. Training: Jan. 30, 2024 It's a Penalty will deliver training at an MGM Resorts International venue to 200 hospitality staff.

ABOUT IT'S A PENALTY

It's a Penalty run global campaigns around major sporting events which harness the power of sport to prevent abuse, exploitation and trafficking worldwide. We believe that prevention is even better than the cure, and in positioning these events as platforms for positive change. To achieve this change, we work with some of the biggest names in sport, sporting governing bodies, airlines, hotels, local and international NGOs, governments, travel & tourism companies, law enforcement and the general public.

