It's A Royal Birthday Celebration!

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Madame Tussauds took the famed couple out on the town and it was truly a sight to see! With Prince Harry by her side, the Duchess hit all the hotspots in the city including Hollywood Boulevard, the Urban Light installation, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica Pier, among others. Welcome Home Meghan, SoCal has missed you!

For photos of the royal adventure, please click here.

The Duke and Duchess will only be at the Hollywood location for a limited time, so put on your best "royal" outfit (don't forget your fascinator ladies!), grab your mates and head to the world-renowned attraction today! And while you're there, don't forget to wish Her Royal Highness a very "Happy Birthday" and get that royal approved selfie.

For more information please visit, https://www.madametussauds.com/hollywood/en/

