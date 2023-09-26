It's a Season of New Beginnings for Pedal Pub in Florida

News provided by

Pedal Pub

26 Sep, 2023, 07:45 ET

Take your pick from tours in Jacksonville or Miami on the original party bike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall into a new season and take advantage of cooler temperatures in Florida with a tour on North America's #1 party bike. Pedal Pub Jacksonville and Pedal Pub Miami are both under new ownership with plans for exciting new additions to routes in the works.

Pedal Pub Jacksonville gives riders a feel of the city weaving through the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, taking in historic homes with a stop for photos at the St. John's River. Or, choose from a route through the Springfield neighborhood north of downtown with stops at local bars.

"I've been a passenger, and I've worked on these tours, and each bike is always such a sight to see coming down the street," new co-owner Jason Cleary said. "The public reception is incredible every single time with people taking photos and videos, which makes the experience so unique."

Take in the vibrant culture of the Wynwood neighborhood on a tour with Pedal Pub Miami. Each tour stops at the most iconic murals in the neighborhood and offers opportunities to enjoy the local bars and restaurants or bring your own drinks on the bike.

"This is a chance to do something that doesn't exist anywhere else in Miami," general manager Gerry Rodriguez said. "Whether you're celebrating a birthday and want to bring food and cake, or you want to pedal around and drink, there's something for everyone."

Started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub now has more than 60 franchised and licensed locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit pedalpub.com/locations/. Follow Pedal Pub Jacksonville on Facebook and Instagram and Pedal Pub Miami on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pedal Pub:

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 franchised and licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour at www.pedalpub.com and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

Media Contact: Megan Hoffman
Phone Number: 612-351-8686
Email: [email protected]
Website: pedalpub.com

SOURCE Pedal Pub

