It's a snap for Memorial Day beachgoers to assist with coastal science project

News provided by

James Madison University

25 May, 2023, 16:26 ET

HARRISONBURG, Va., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Memorial Day holiday kicks off the summer vacation season, James Madison University professor Shelley Whitmeyer is hoping beachgoers will help collect data for an important coastal science project.

All that's required to participate in "SandSnap" is taking a photo of a coin in the sand with a cellphone and uploading it to a website.

Continue Reading
With a coin and a phone beachgoers can help collect data for an important coastal science project.
With a coin and a phone beachgoers can help collect data for an important coastal science project.

A computer using a machine-learning algorithm does the rest, giving scientists information on the various sizes of sand grains.

Whitmeyer has been assisting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with the project the past several years, promoting the project to Girl Scout troops and others. This week, a sign was placed on the boardwalk at Fire Island National Seashore, a barrier island off Long Island, New York, inviting the public to participate. The sign will be there for the next five years, but photos can be taken on any beach around the world.

When Whitmeyer works with groups, she usually gives some instructions on how to take the photos. Now it's time to see how the public at Fire Island does going off instructions on the sign.

"I have a tendency to butt in too much," she quipped.

So how can photos of sand help scientists?

Coastlines change rapidly. Normal tides, storms with high winds and people on the beach all move sand around. SandSnap is taking a look at how sand moves. The information ultimately could help coastal decision-makers better manage areas prone to erosion.

Inviting the public to participate has some important benefits. Scientists can get more data faster than if they have to collect it all themselves and it promotes trust in science, Whitmeyer said.

"We do know there is distrust of science in the general community and I think part of that is, people think that science is a set of facts and therefore if they're true, they should never change. That's not really what science is. Science is more about a process where we keep collecting data and we keep revising what we know because we learn new things. If people understand the process better, I think they might trust the science a bit more."

More information about SandSnap can be found on the SandSnap website.

SOURCE James Madison University

Also from this source

Understanding followers has key implications for understanding leadership

JMU intelligence expert outlines implications of Russia withdrawal from New START

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.