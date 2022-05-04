It's a Three-Peat! Ben Caballero Sets New Guinness World Record for Home Sales

Real estate agent breaks his own "Most annual home sales" title by selling 6,438 homes

DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Caballero, a two-time Guinness World Record title holder and the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the U.S. since 2013 by RealTrends, has been recognized for the third time by Guinness World Records, the "ultimate authority on record-breaking achievement."

Ben Caballero is a three-time and current Guinness World Record title holder for "The most annual home sales transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent" and the No. 1-ranked individual real estate agent in the U.S. by Real Trends since 2013. Ben Caballero set a new world record for home sales, individually selling 6,438 homes worth more than $2.46 billion in 2020, smashing his old record of 5,801 home sales in 2018.

Caballero, a new home sales expert and owner of HomesUSA.com, works directly with 60-plus builders in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. He individually sold 6,438 homes worth more than $2.46 billion in 2020. He now officially holds the Guinness Worlds Record title for "Most annual home sales transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent – current" for the third time.

In 2018, Caballero became a first-time Guinness World Record title holder for "most annual home sales transactions…" with 3,556 verified home sales in 2016. In 2019, he became a two-time Guinness World Record title holder, breaking his own record with 5,801 verified home sales in 2018.

"One Guinness World Record title is the honor of a lifetime. But three? It's simply stunning," said Caballero. "Developing leading-edge real estate technology rewards me for doing something I love every day. This award certainly is the icing on the cake," he added.

Caballero is real estate's most productive real estate agent, having sold more homes than any individual or team every year since 2016, according to research from RealTrends. Between 2004 and 2020, Caballero has 43,265 home sales totaling $15.188 billion in volume.

In 2015, Ben became the first real estate agent to exceed $1 billion in total home sales. Additionally, he is the only agent to exceed $2 billion in total home sales in a single year, a feat achieved in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Caballero's new record translates into selling an average of more than 120 homes a week, or 17 home sales a day, every single day of the year.

A highly acclaimed innovator and technological pioneer, he developed HomesUSA.com's proprietary SaaS listings management and marketing platform for his production builder clients. Caballero attributes his individual record-setting production to the efficiencies of the technology platform he created.

Caballero was a builder for 18 years and became a real estate agent at 21. He developed his online platform in 2007. Builders interested in learning about Caballero's services can contact HomesUSA.com directly at (800) 856-2132 x300 or email [email protected].

Guinness World Record Title (from the GWR website)

"The most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent – current is 6,438, and was achieved by Ben Caballero (USA) in Dallas, Texas, USA, from 1 January-31 December 2020. Ben broke this record over the course of the entire 2020 calendar year."

(A "sell side real estate agent" is the listing agent.)

About Guinness World Records

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR) is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. First published in 1955, the iconic annual Guinness World Records books have sold over 141 million copies in over 40 languages and in more than 100 countries. Additionally, the Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition, first published in 2007, has sold more than 4 million copies to date. Guinness World Records' worldwide television programmes reach over 750 million viewers annually and more than 3.7 million people subscribe to the GWR YouTube channel, which enjoys more than 328 million views per year. The GWR website receives over 20.5 million visitors annually, and we have over 15 million fans on Facebook.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is the world record holder for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent." Ranked by REAL Trends as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year, a feat first achieved in 2015 and repeated each year through 2018 when he achieved more than $2 billion. An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes and Google Podcasts . An infographic illustrating Ben's sales production is here . Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

The Newsroom for the media is at http://homesusa.com/press_kit.

Note: Reporters may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

206-866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE HomesUSA.com