It's a Tofu Revolution! Introducing the Tofu Grinder - Quick & Easy Ground Tofu

TORONTO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Replacing ground meat with ground tofu is an ideal way to eat healthy without sacrificing taste and comfort from the food we crave. Until now, there wasn't a quick and easy way to add ground tofu to our favorite recipes.

Today marks the launch of:

Tofu Grinder

#TofuGrinder Kickstarter campaign → https://kck.st/2JkndZx

It's the only smart and easy way to grind fresh tofu in seconds.

Why would anyone need to grind up tofu?

With fresh ground tofu to replace ground meat, it is finally possible to make some of the tastiest comfort foods we all love - tacos, nachos, burgers, spaghetti with meat sauce, burritos, and more - without that all-to-familiar sluggish and bloated feeling from the high amounts of sodium and cholesterol found in ground meat.

Tofu is an excellent choice when looking to replace ground meat with a low sodium, zero cholesterol nutrient-rich protein, but many people have no idea how to eat it or cook with it. Smart options need to be made easier for people. "Now, with the Tofu Grinder it's possible to use fresh ground tofu in place of ground beef, in pretty much any recipe," explains Darla Bianchi, Co-Founder, "A sanitary, plant-based protein with no cholesterol and very little sodium that subs for ground meat is powerful."

In addition, the free Tofu Revolution Tofu Grinder recipe e-book with over 20 quick, yummy recipes, will help anyone get started cooking with ground tofu.

"It isn't about becoming a vegan or vegetarian," Ms. Bianchi adds, "It's simple - more and more people are looking for ways to replace animal protein, at least part of the time." Everyone will appreciate how Easy, Clean, and Fast it is to grind tofu with the Tofu Grinder, as well.

EASY - It's never been easier to replace ground meat with fresh, healthy ground tofu. With the Tofu Grinder, it's as easy as 1-2-3 little twists of the wrist!

CLEAN - No more messy hand-grinding or marinating, freezing & drying tofu to get perfectly textured ground crumbles into a pot of spaghetti sauce. The Tofu Grinder rinses instantly in the sink or can be tossed into the dishwasher - no problem.

QUICK - Who has time or energy to waste making an elaborate meal? The Tofu Grinder turns this healthy food into a Quick & Tasty gourmet recipe - whether it's burritos, tacos, burgers, or chili!

Where can you get your first ever Tofu Grinder? The only way to get one at this time is to support the Kickstarter campaign by clicking on the link below:

https://kck.st/2JkndZx

With our backers' support, we are hoping to deliver the first round of Tofu Grinders to our Early Adopters by July 2018. Having already created working prototypes means that we now need to tweak and perfect the product to be the most comfortable and effective Tofu Grinder possible. We are working on this process with a small team of testers, and we're printing additional prototypes based on this research throughout spring 2018. "The final version of the Tofu Grinder will not only be the strongest and most durable, but it will be so comfortable that anyone can use it with ease" promises Darla Bianchi, Co-Founder Tofu Grinder, "It will also be made in North America."

