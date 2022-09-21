IT'S A TRIPLE CROWN -- GEP PROCUREMENT SERVICES NAMED LEADER BY 3rd MARKET ANALYST REPORT IN 2022

Establishes GEP as the preferred partner for companies transforming procurement to mitigate inflation, drive value and sustainability

Quadrant Knowledge's SPARK Matrix™ is latest study to name GEP ahead of global consulting and technology conglomerates, citing the company's superior customer impact and service excellence

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has been named Leader in Quadrant Knowledge's SPARK Matrix™: Procurement Services 2022 report, citing the firm's superior "customer impact" and "service excellence." This report evaluates providers of procurement consulting services as well as the software platforms and tools enterprises use to transform procurement and conduct real-time analysis of procurement activities and related data. SPARK Matrix™ is the third analyst assessment in 2022 to name GEP as a Leader in procurement services, establishing the company as the industry's preferred global solution provider.

Go to http://gep.com/procurement-leader to download a complimentary copy of each of the three research reports:

Quadrant Knowledge – SPARK Matrix™: Procurement Services 2022

Everest Group – Procurement Outsourcing Service Providers PEAK Matrix™ 2022

ISG Provider Lens™ – 2022 Procurement BPO and Transformation Services, Enterprise (Global) and Mid Markets (Global)

"At a time when companies are transforming their procurement operations to fight inflation, increase supplier diversity and drive sustainability, we're proud to be the clear industry leader and preferred partner," said Al Girardi, GEP's global head of marketing. "We're even more excited about the future because we uniquely combine more than two decades of providing services with our proprietary AI-driven software, to drive our clients' competitive advantage. We are going to continue to lead the transformation of procurement from back-office to strategic function, for our clients to improve shareholder value."

Explaining the selection of GEP, Quadrant Knowledge stated: "GEP helps organizations attain their strategic, operational, and financial objectives by leveraging a pool of strategic procurement consulting services, managed services, and a source-to-pay procurement platform." Quadrant Knowledge's 2022 assessment named GEP as Leader because of its:

Proprietary software platform : Market-leading procurement software platforms that GEP is constantly upgrading

: Market-leading procurement software platforms that GEP is constantly upgrading Comprehensive supply chain and procurement experience : Providing clients with comprehensive procurement services

: Providing clients with comprehensive procurement services Multiple verticals and regional expertise : GEP provides deep expertise in more than 11 industries through its presence in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Middle East

: GEP provides deep expertise in more than 11 industries through its presence in , , , and the Sustainability and resilience: Focus on helping clients' achieve supply chain sustainability and resilience goals

