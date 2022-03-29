It's About More Than Sports: Goodside Health Kicks Off 2022 Whole Child Physicals Campaign

In-School Telehealth Leader Heads Back to Campus to Prepare Students for Extracurricular Activities and Wellness Tweet this

Goodside Health, the leading provider of in-school telehealth, virtual family care, and clinic-based pediatric urgent care, has enhanced the Whole Child Physicals program following a well-received inaugural campaign in 2021.

This year, Whole Child Physicals feature the standard sports preparticipation physical and services that focus on mental health, nutrition, and substance use, as well as others.

"The reception we received from our district partners last year inspired our team to enhance the program in a way that better meets the needs of the students and families we are so proud to serve through SchoolMed," added Balthazar.

Whole Child Physicals are available to all SchoolMed school district partners at no cost to the district and no cost to participating families. To learn more about Whole Child Physicals, logon to www.goodsidehealth.com/whole-child-physicals/.

About Goodside Health

Goodside Health is advancing the delivery of pediatric care by partnering with communities to provide access to physical health, mental health, and telehealth services at school, at home, and in the clinic. Relentless advocates for expanding access to care and promoting health equity, Goodside Health leverages a Whole-Child Approach to care and lives our purpose of closing gaps in children's healthcare through innovation and execution. To learn more about Goodside Health, please visit www.goodsidehealth.com.

