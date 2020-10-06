It's About Time: G FUEL And Activision Team Up To Launch Crash Bandicoot™-inspired Wumpa Fruit Flavor On October 15
Oct 06, 2020, 14:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been slowing down in your runs through the jungle? Are you not spinning as fast as you used to? Has smashing crates become a chore? Well, let G FUEL put a pep in your marsupial step on October 15th with its newest juicy flavor: Wumpa Fruit.
G FUEL and Activision co-developed the Wumpa Fruit flavor, which is inspired by Activision's new game Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It's About Time. Never eaten a Wumpa Fruit before? Well, Crash describes the flavor as if the sweet, delicious taste of an apple collided with the tangy, creamy taste of a mango.
"We're ecstatic to team up with a household name like Activision and be a part of Crash Bandicoot's 25-year legacy," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We're bringing to life Crash's favorite food with G FUEL Wumpa Fruit. So, we hope Crash fans will love busting open this explosive flavor as they save the world from Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Tropy."
G FUEL Wumpa Fruit will be available for sale in 40-serving tubs on October 15th (in the U.S. and select other countries, including those in EMEA) and in 16 oz cans on November 5th (in the U.S. only) at gfuel.com. The G FUEL Wumpa Fruit tub energy formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. A single 16 oz G FUEL Wumpa Fruit can has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Both G FUEL Wumpa Fruit tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. In other words, sliding into G FUEL Wumpa Fruit can give you a focus and energy boost as you reunite the four Quantum Masks and bend the rules of reality in Crash Bandicoot™ 4.
Are you ready to crash forward into a time-shattered adventure and save the multiverse from evil? Pre-order your G FUEL Wumpa Fruit tub now at gfuel.com/pages/wumpa-fruit. Pre-orders for G FUEL Wumpa Fruit cans open on October 8th.
