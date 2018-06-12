It's About Time You Started Accepting Crypto

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 2018, and if you haven't heard of Bitcoin, Ethereum or LiteCoin, you must be living under a rock. To say that cryptocurrency's value has risen in recent years, is an understatement. The total value of cryptocurrencies available in the marketplace has grown from $1.6 billion to over $300 billion in just five years. During the first half of 2017 alone, there was an 11.4 percent increase in the number of businesses accepting Bitcoin.

More consumers are using cryptocurrency to make everyday purchases and more businesses are starting to accept payment in cryptocurrency.

The problem for some companies: once they accept cryptocurency, what do they do with it? Some merchant wallet accounts automatically convert cryptocurrency to cash, but there is often a lag time of several days. And, if they decide to hold their cryptocurrency, they may be subject to dramatic market fluctuations. So, what's the solution? Reinvest your cryptocurrency back into your business.

FitSmallBusiness.com, the digital business publication, researched and analyzed the ways businesses can spend their cryptocurrency. Cross-referenced directories from experts such as CoinDesk, 99bitcoins.com and Steemit, and identified the best products and services that small businesses can purchase with cryptocurrency – and where you can spend it.

Reward Traveling Employees: CheapAir lets you purchase flights, hotels and car rentals with Bitcoin; Expedia now accepts Bitcoin for hotel bookings. Upgrade Your Electronics: Purchase phone systems, computers, printers and network solutions from NewEgg. Invest in Better Software: Check out NewEgg or eGifter to buy an Office 365 subscription or a BestBuy gift card using Bitcoin. Deck Out Your Office: Buy everything from furniture to electronics and mailroom supplies on Overstock. Migrate Your Business to the Cloud: Websites that provide cloud-based servers for your business, like BitHost, allow you to pay with Bitcoin. Binge on Supplies: Overstock lets you purchase mailroom supplies, clipboards, batteries and more using Bitcoin. Stake Your Claim Online: Get your domain name on NameCheap, which allows you to pay with Bitcoin. Polish Your Digital Presence: Get web-hosting for your site through CoinHost or HosterBox, which allow you to pay with cryptocurrency. Secure Your Data: Establish a Virtual Private Network connection for company, PureVPN, AirVPN and ExpressVPN all accept Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency. Impress Your Clients with Dinner and Private Jets: Purchase gift cards for your clients with eGifter and Gyft, and charter a private jet using PrivateFly, which accepts cryptocurrency.

"So many companies accept crypto that there is no good reason for anyone to be afraid to take it," says Eric Noe, Editor-in-Chief, FitSmallBusiness.com. "Our research has shown that a company could practically survive on crypto transactions alone."

About FitSmallBusiness.com :

With a rapidly growing monthly readership of more than 1.2 million, FitSmallBusiness.com is an online publication devoted to helping small business owners. Its full-time staff of writers spends hours of research, data analysis, and interviews with industry experts to answer the questions that owners want in order to run a successful small business.

