It's All About the Butter Drop: Kerrygold Makes Limited Release of Fan-Favorite Merch Collection

For a limited time, fans can purchase exclusive merchandise, with all proceeds benefiting New Yorkers in need.

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration of friendship, flavor, and philanthropy, Kerrygold, an international brand of Ornua, is thrilled to announce it will be making a select range of its Butter Club merchandise available for public purchase for a limited time. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization. Fans can find the exclusive items at the Bombesquad Bazaar, a curated marketplace celebrating female-founded brands, hosted by Cherry Bombe and Shopify in SoHo to honor Galentine's Day.

The pop-up will feature the brand's highly sought-after Butter Club merchandise, including stylish tote bags, hats, and socks, will be offered for sale, giving loyal fans a chance to showcase their love for the premium Irish butter brand. This special event reinforces Kerrygold's commitment to its passionate community and its support for like-minded, female-forward partners.

"Our partnership with Cherry Bombe is built on a shared foundation of celebrating craftsmanship, quality, and community," said Kate Saul, vice president, marketing Ornua Foods North America, Inc. "Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and their support has created a true community of butter lovers. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Galentine's Day than by bringing a selection of our Butter Club merchandise to the Bombesquad Bazaar, sharing the Kerrygold love with the incredible people who have championed our brand, and giving back to community by supporting the vital work of City Harvest."

The Bombesquad Bazaar offers a unique opportunity for shoppers to meet the makers behind innovative food and beverage brands and connect with fellow food lovers.

"Kerrygold has been a long-standing and cherished partner of Cherry Bombe, and we are so excited they are activating at our Bombesquad Bazaar in this special and charitable way," said Kate Miller Spencer, CEO, Cherry Bombe. "Having them release a capsule collection of their fan-favorite merchandise at our event is a testament to the strength of our partnership and their dedication to celebrating and supporting the Bombesquad community. It's the perfect treat for Galentine's Day."

Event & Shopping Details:

What: Exclusive sale of Kerrygold Butter Club merchandise, as well as a curated marketplace celebrating female-founded food and beverage brands





Exclusive sale of Kerrygold Butter Club merchandise, as well as a curated marketplace celebrating female-founded food and beverage brands Charity: All proceeds from sales will be donated to City Harvest





All proceeds from sales will be donated to City Harvest When: Friday, Feb. 13th, from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 14th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Friday, Feb. 13th, from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 14th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Shopify SoHo, 131 Greene Street, NYC





Shopify SoHo, 131 Greene Street, NYC Admission: Free and open to all, but you must RSVP here

To learn more about Kerrygold, visit Facebook (@KerrygoldUSA), Instagram (@kerrygoldusa), TikTok (@kerrygoldusa) or X (@KerrygoldUSA).

About Kerrygold USA

Kerrygold was established in 1962 as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of grass-fed Irish milk. Kerrygold initially launched as a single product brand and is now regarded as Ireland's most successful food brand, becoming a $1billion dollar brand in the U.S. in 2025. Since its creation, Kerrygold has been synonymous with quality, and today, Kerrygold has a special place in the hearts of consumers all over the world. Kerrygold dairy farmers are committed to the co-operative ideal, working together to produce only the very best grass-fed dairy products. Kerrygold cows graze freely on the fields of 14,000 family farms; each one using unique dairy farming traditions passed down through generations of family. It is this grass-fed milk that delivers the rich tasting, premium dairy products that Kerrygold is famous for. Today, consumers all over the world enjoy the unique taste of Irish grass-fed dairy. Kerrygold Irish Butter is the number two butter brand in the USA and Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese is the number one specialty cheddar.

CONTACT:

Dana Metz

[email protected]

SOURCE Kerrygold