It's All Happening: Chili's® Introduces a New Espresso Martini to Its Menu with Help from Reality Stars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney

The grill & bar is shaking up a new Espresso Martini with a Chili's twist, available starting April 15

DALLAS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chili's® Grill & Bar is introducing its own version of the ever-popular Espresso Martini with a modification only Chili's could shake up ꟷ swapping the traditionally used vodka for reposado tequila. To help bring its Espresso Martini to restaurants nationwide, Chili's has partnered with fan-favorite reality stars, Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, who know a thing or two about tequila and Espresso Martinis. Cocktail lovers can sip on Chili's Espresso Martini starting today, April 15.

"Chili's is known for its iconic margaritas, but we make some fantastic cocktails, too," said Jesse Johnson, Vice President of Marketing at Chili's Grill & Bar. "To me, an Espresso Martini made with tequila is not only far superior to vodka, but one that feels shaken with Chili's DNA. In working with cocktail queens Scheana and Katie, we found a recipe that even Espresso Martini haters are going to love."

While Katie brought the tequila expertise, Scheana – a former Chili's waitress – knew guests would enjoy sipping on an Espresso Martini as much as she does.

"I came to appreciate the craft of shaking up a great tequila cocktail while working at Chili's from 2005-2006, starting of course with the famous Chili's Presidente Margarita," said Scheana Shay. "Being back at Chili's to collaborate with the brand in a new capacity, while combining my love for Espresso Martinis, is truly a full circle moment."

"It's no secret that I have a soft spot for tequila," said Katie Maloney. "The Chili's Espresso Martini has everything you want in a great cocktail ꟷ the right mix of flavors, tequila, and the perfect garnish. Fans are going to love the taste whether enjoyed with some chips and salsa or my personal favorite, Chili's Chicken Crispers."

Scheana and Katie will also appear in a series of videos that whimsically nod to their reality television fame and show them flexing their bartending skills as they moonlight as bartenders in a Chili's restaurant. The ads will run throughout the Spring on TV, streaming platforms, social media and other digital platforms.

Chili's Espresso Martini, made with Lunazul® Reposado Tequila, Captain Morgan® Spiced Rum, Monin® Agave Nectar, Owen's Espresso Martini Mix and garnished with coffee beans, will be available in Chili's restaurants nationwide starting April 15. For more information and to find a Chili's Espresso Martini at a location near you, visit chilis.com . Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers®, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com , follow us on Twitter or Instagram , like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok .

