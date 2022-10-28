It's All Treats and No Tricks this Halloween with OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G

Enjoy HDR certified display on the Reno8 Pro 5G for your annual horror movie marathon

Designed to be a Portrait Expert, the Reno8 Pro 5G offers unbeatable camera capabilities to bring out your best ghoulish look

Users can use OPPO's Omoji to customize their very own 'fa-boo-lous' Halloween-themed avatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepared for Spook-tober? As the witching hour approaches, get ready for a night of thrills and chills with OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Treats and No Tricks this Halloween with OPPO’s Reno8 Pro 5G

Whether you're a fan of nail biting thrillers or gory horror, it's time to get your fright fix on with a classic scary movie or two, guaranteed to send you straight to spooksville. The Reno8 Pro 5G has the narrowest bezel in Reno series history,features a 6.7" Ultra-Clear AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, support for 1 billion colours, and 120Hz refresh rate for a guaranteed smoother and more comfortable viewing experience with enhanced interaction.

The display is also HDR10+, SGS Low Motion Blur and SGS Low Blue Light certified, and HDR certified for Amazon and Netflix, ensuring content is gripping and terrifying in all the right ways.

For those looking to get out and about to mark the ghostly occasion, the Reno8 Pro 5G provides a flagship-level portrait camera experience, powered by MariSlicon X and the Dual Sony Flagship Sensors. With 4K Ultra Night Video, users can capture ultra-clear portrait videos at night, while 4K Ultra HDR Video optimizes portrait videos taken in the presence of strong backlight to ensure you capture every scare as clear as the real life moment was.

The Reno8 Pro 5G also offers features including Portrait Mode, Hyperlapse and 960fps AI Slow-motion, adding cinematic effects to photos and videos and giving users more creative control behind the camera.

Halloween costumes aren't just for you but your avatar too! The Reno8 Pro 5G comes with the optimized ColorOS 12.1, with a key highlight being the highly imaginative Omoji.

Packed into a sleek, sophisticated design with cutting-edge features that creep it real, users can now capture every moment of the festivities with ease without needing to worry about their battery disappearing into the night with OPPO's incredible self-developed 80W SUPERVOOC TM flash charge.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932221/Halloween_OPPO_Reno8_Pro_5G.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO