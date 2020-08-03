It's Back! A New Series Of 'NYCWFF at Home' Returns On Tuesday, August 4 With Live Virtual Cooking Classes From The Country's Most Celebrated Chefs And Culinary Personalities

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) announced today the return of NYCWFF at Home brought to you by Bank of America with a new all-star lineup featuring beloved chefs and culinary personalities from across the nation. The live virtual cooking and educational series is back by popular demand after its debut in early May. With interactive Q&As, the classes allow for open dialog and connection between fans, chefs and culinary talent while also giving viewers a taste of what's in store for the 13th annual Festival beginning on October 8, 2020. NYCWFF at Home begins on August 4th and airs weekly every Tuesday and Thursday at 6PM EST at NYCWFF.org/atHome.

Below is a list of participating chefs and talent for NYCWFF At Home brought to you by Bank of America, including dates:

August 4 : Shakshouka and Zhoug with James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya

: Shakshouka and Zhoug with Award-winning chef August 6 : Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Potato Salad with renowned chef Art Smith

: Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Potato Salad with renowned chef August 13 : Heirloom Tomato & Tofu Salad and Grilled Garlic Shrimp with Couscous with celebrity chef, restaurateur and television personality Ming Tsai

: Heirloom Tomato & Tofu Salad and Grilled Garlic Shrimp with Couscous with celebrity chef, restaurateur and television personality August 18 : James Beard -nominated chef and television host on Just Eats JJ Johnson

: -nominated chef and television host on Just Eats August 25 : Surf n' Turf with Shake Shack's Culinary Director Mark Rosati and Executive Chef John Karangis

: Surf n' Turf with Shake Shack's Culinary Director and Executive Chef August 27 : Greek Cinnamon Stewed Chicken, Koto Kapama and Orzo with Asiago Cheese with celebrated chef, author, restaurateur, philanthropist and FIRST-ever female "Iron Chef" Cat Cora

: Greek Cinnamon Stewed Chicken, Koto Kapama and Orzo with Asiago Cheese with celebrated chef, author, restaurateur, philanthropist and FIRST-ever female "Iron Chef" September 15 : Top Chef master and creator of Mexico–One Plate at a Time Rick Bayless

: Top Chef master and creator of Mexico–One Plate at a Time September 22 : Dumplings with Executive Chef and Top Chef competitor Nyesha Arrington

: Dumplings with Executive Chef and Top Chef competitor September 24 : Legendary food pioneer, chef and restaurateur Alice Waters & daughter Fanny Singer

: Legendary food pioneer, chef and restaurateur & daughter September 29 : Chef, TV personality and author Melba Wilson

: Chef, TV personality and author October 6 : James Beard Award winner and Top Chef Stephanie Izard

: Award winner and Top Chef Israeli-English chef, restaurateur, and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi (Date TBD)

(Date TBD) With more to come!

"As a Festival, our goal has always been to support the hospitality community and the great work of our charity partners, No Kid Hungry® and Food Bank For New York City," said Lee Brian Schrager, Founder and Director, NYCWFF. "The NYCWFF at Home series does just that while also connecting our fans to the country's most renowned chefs and culinary personalities for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The response from both fans and talent was so incredible the first go-around, we immediately knew we had to bring it back!"

Hosts will broadcast live from the comfort of their homes and connect with participants during the interactive cooking demonstrations and question and answer sessions. Each virtual class is powered by Zoom and priced at $25 with proceeds supporting the Festival mission to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. Specific dates for the series, along with additional guest hosts, will be announced on NYCWFF.org/atHome.

SAVE THE DATE: NYCWFF will return to celebrate its 13th anniversary from October 8-11, 2020. The Festival may look and feel different but its commitment to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. and serve as a valuable resource to the culinary and hospitality communities remains the same. The signature Culinary Demonstrations will be back virtually and highlight the fan-favorite Food Network & Cooking Channel personalities, an Intimate Dinner Series will feature a diverse lineup of restaurants grouped by neighborhood which will open the door for more meaningful connections between restaurants and consumers, and an Online Auction will focus on unique wine tasting packages! Be sure to mark your calendars and stay up to date all year long by following @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits the No Kid Hungry® campaign and Food Bank For New York City, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $13.5 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org.

