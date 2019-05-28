It's BACK! Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken Returns to Church's®

"Guests cannot get enough of Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken. They ask us for it all year round and always want to know when it will be back," says Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's Chicken . "It's a unique, innovative flavor you can find only at Church's and the demand is growing every year."

The secret to the product's success lies in its one-of-a-kind flavor and generous half chicken portion size. Church's smokehouse bone-in chicken is marinated in a savory, smoky seasoning, and then deep-fried without any batter or breading. It is then glazed with a sweet-yet-mellow sauce featuring just a kiss of bourbon and topped with fresh cracked black pepper for a pop of spice. Both the Smokehouse preparation and the Bourbon Black Pepper sauce can only be found at Church's. A single combo meal includes an entire half chicken, regular order of mashed potatoes, and a Honey-Butter Biscuit™, all for just $5.

For dessert, guests can also add an all-NEW Peach Cobbler, made from spiced and diced peaches, served warm and toasty on top of Church's world famous scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuits.

"Going big with quality ingredients and big flavor is what our guests ask for and we aim to deliver," continues Chasteen. "Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken is one of our most popular examples of that philosophy and one that satisfies even the biggest appetites without sacrificing value."

All offers are available for a limited time only between May 27th and August 21st , at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

