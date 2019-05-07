It's beans, barges and baseball - and incredible content - at WIA Summit 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When nearly 800 professional women in agribusiness come together, there's active engagement, a mutual exchange of industry knowledge and an energy that's hard to replicate. That is what it means to be a part of the Women in Agribusiness Summit (WIA) – to be held here this year, September 25-27, at the Hyatt Regency – which just announced its 2019 comprehensive agenda.

While more than 40 top-notch speakers will preside over discussions on the latest and greatest issues in the sector, it's the add-on features that round out this annual Summit, now in its eighth year, and bring even more excitement. From a pre-event industry walking tour, to WIA members-only night, to a student and young professionals workshop, the agenda is jam-packed to make the most of the time spent at this two-and-a-half-day conference.

CHS, the nation's leading farmer-owned cooperative, will open its grain and fertilizer terminals for tours before the opening presentations on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Continuing on in the "Beans, Barges and Baseball" showcase is a behind-the-scenes look at the CHS field – the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team - and an exclusive backstory on how the Saints developed their "Fun is Good" brand. "This tour has it all: supply chain logistics, branding, women's achievement, community engagement and historic preservation," said Joy O'Shaughnessy, managing director for Women in Agribusiness.

Also on opening day is an interactive leadership training workshop, hosted by executive coach Kay Kuenker, that includes minimal lecture, lots of participant discussions and experiential learning exercises. Additional activities include an exclusive "women in protein" dinner and entry to the pre-event IGNITE Expo, which shines a light on women-owned businesses with offerings to the ag sector. (NOTE: Most of these events require additional registration and seating may be limited.)

Adding further substance to this event, plenary and break-out session discussions will address:

Dynamic approaches to commodity risk management

The economic and reputation impact of a food recall

Innovations in fertilizer

American commodities in China

The hunger vs. obesity paradox

And stay tuned for more on featured speaker Lucy Stitzer , who is chairman of Waycross, Inc. and founder of Dirt-to-Dinner; and the Commissioners of Agriculture Keynote Panel that will include several female U.S. ag commissioners.

Learn more at womeninag.com about the annual Women in Agribusiness Summit agenda, scan its growing list of sponsors which includes the likes of Cargill, Stoel Rives and Syngenta, and peruse those attending organizations who have already made a commitment to attend. Join the conversation @Womeninagri, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Women in Agribusiness

Women in Agribusiness is a business unit of HighQuest Group, a global agribusiness consulting, events and media firm. The Women in Agribusiness initiative took root in 2012, with the first conference held in Minneapolis. WIA initiatives to recruit, retain and advance women in the sector have grown to include the WIA Membership, WIA Demeter Award of Excellence, Student Scholarships, and the WIA Quarterly Journal . Learn more at womeninag.com.

