It's Boba Time Expands with Exciting New Store Openings in California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Boba Time, the beloved LA-based boba brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of three new stores in California. Known for its delicious variety of boba drinks and tasty treats, It's Boba Time is bringing its unique flavors to even more locations set to open in August. Get ready for fun, flavor, and fantastic freebies at our upcoming store openings!

New Store Locations:

Saugus (Seco Canyon Village): 22872 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 - Soft opened July 30, 2024

22872 Copper Hill Drive, 91350 - Soft opened Selma : 2874 McCall Avenue, Selma, CA 93662 - Soft opening August 2, 2024

2874 McCall Avenue, 93662 - Soft opening El Monte : 10458 Garvey Avenue, El Monte, CA 91733 - August soft opening

To celebrate the new locations, It's Boba Time is giving away 100 free drinks and 100 free sticker packs to the first 100 customers at each soft opening! Don't miss out on these fantastic offers and be part of the boba buzz!

"We are thrilled to bring It's Boba Time to more communities across California. Each new location represents our commitment to sharing the joy of boba and creating spaces where people can come together and enjoy our delicious offerings. We can't wait to welcome our new customers and continue growing our boba family," said Eunice Pak, President of Boba Time, Inc., franchisor of It's Boba Time brand.

Join It's Boba Time as they expand their boba family and bring more joy to your neighborhoods. Stay tuned for the exact opening date for El Monte by following them on Instagram at @itsbobatime.

Sip your way to happiness and treat yourself with It's Boba Time!

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for boba, It's Boba Time has expanded from 40 drinks to over 140 options, including smoothies, slushes, milk teas, and fresh juices, all made-to-order with fresh fruits and customizable toppings. It's Boba Time creates a welcoming environment where everyone can find their favorite drink, making them a beloved destination for boba enthusiasts across Los Angeles and beyond. Their commitment to quality and innovation ensures every visit is a delightful experience. For more information, please visit itsbobatime.com or follow us on Instagram at @itsbobatime.

SOURCE It's Boba Time