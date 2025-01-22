It's Boba Time Honors First Responders with Complimentary Drinks to Support Los Angeles County Fire Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Boba Time, a leading destination for premium bubble tea and creative beverages, is showing its heartfelt appreciation for the incredible first responders in the LA and OC communities who are tirelessly working to combat the ongoing fires in Los Angeles County.

As a token of gratitude, It's Boba Time is offering a complimentary menu item of choice (1 item per ID) to all first responders, including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians. This offer is available to those who show their valid first responder ID.

Promotion Details:

What: Complimentary menu item of your choice (1 item per ID)

Who: First Responders (e.g., Firefighters, Police, EMTs)

When: Now through January 31, 2025

Where: All It's Boba Time locations. Find locations at itsbobatime.com.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area during this challenging time," said Eunice Pak, President of Boba Time, Inc., franchisor of It's Boba Time brand. "We are incredibly grateful for the bravery and dedication of our first responders. This gesture is our way of saying 'thank you' for their selfless service to our community."

First responders are encouraged to visit all It's Boba Time locations and enjoy a moment of refreshment and relaxation while continuing their vital work.

This initiative aligns with It's Boba Time's commitment to supporting its local communities and the people who protect and serve them every day.

For more information about this promotion, please visit the Instagram page @itsbobatime.

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for blending the best of American flavors with the rich tradition of Asian milk tea. From smoothies and slushes to milk teas and açaí bowls, every drink is made-to-order using only the freshest ingredients and endless customization options while offering free tapioca boba pearls in each drink. It's Boba Time has become a go-to destination for both boba lovers and those looking for bold, creative flavor combinations. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and a welcoming atmosphere, It's Boba Time continues to redefine the beverage experience across Los Angeles, Orange County, and beyond. Discover more at itsbobatime.com or follow us on Instagram @itsbobatime.

SOURCE It's Boba Time