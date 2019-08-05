It's Breakfast, It's Dinner, It's Denny's New Sirloin Steak & Eggs For Only $8.99

For a limited time, guests can enjoy Denny's new Sirloin Steak & Eggs, featuring an expertly seasoned USDA choice sirloin steak, crispy hash browns and two fresh eggs. This winning combination is just one of many new and exciting menu items that has been added to the Denny's menu recently. 78 percent of Denny's menu has been updated to reflect new recipes, higher-quality ingredients and more outstanding variety for guests. As a substantial dinner or a hearty breakfast, the new Sirloin Steak & Eggs is yet another reason to come see what's new at Denny's.

"At Denny's, we are devoted to bringing our guests a memorable dining experience each time they enter the doors at any of our restaurants," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "Our new Sirloin Steak & Eggs at an unbeatable $8.99 price offers our guests even more high-quality options for a great price no matter what time of day and that's a pretty big deal. We've made a lot of these kind of changes recently on our menu, and we look forward to introducing even more craveable and well-priced menu items in the coming months."

The Sirloin Steak & Eggs entrée is available all day, every day for a limited time. For more information please visit www.dennys.com

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Aruba, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, El Salvador, the Philippines, Guatemala and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

