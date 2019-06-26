It's Business As Usual At Ralphs

Ralphs will continue to negotiate in good faith for an agreement that is fair for associates, as well as the company. The next rounds of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) meetings are scheduled for July 10-12, July 15-17 and July 30-31 & August 1.

"Our goals, always, are to reach an agreement that provides a solid package of wages, benefits and a stable pension plan for our valued associates that allows our company to remain competitive despite the disruption in the grocery industry. We understand the importance of investing in the people who work for Ralphs, as they are the friendly faces and heart of this company," said Mike Murphy, president of Ralphs.

For up-to-date information on labor negotiations, please visit www.ralphscba.com.

SOURCE Ralphs Grocery Company

