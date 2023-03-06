It's Camp Fire's Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® and Their 113th Birthday -- "Pass It On"!

Inclusive National Youth Development Organization Launches Giveaway with Moosejaw and. Video Challenge to Uplift and Inspire Young People

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Fire is celebrating Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® (#KidDay #AIKD) and their 113th birthday on March 16, 2023. And this year, Camp Fire is giving away the gifts. #KidDay will be a memorable one with a giveaway from Moosejaw to one lucky winner; a video challenge; and the opportunity to get involved and inspire youth everywhere.

"Your words are powerful. And too many young people are struggling - feeling isolated, fearful, discouraged, overwhelmed. So why not use the power of words to light up a kid's heart?" said Erin K Risner, Director of Marketing & Communications. "That's why Camp Fire founded Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® in 1997, which is celebrated on the third Thursday of every month. This year happens to coincide with our 113th birthday. We love this holiday because anyone across the country can participate. It's free, simple, and life-changing. Youth need us - this is one way we can show up for them and tell them why they matter."

Each year, millions of people participate and use this day to lift up, encourage, and inspire our nation's youth by writing notes, letters, emails, social media posts, texts and more to the kids in their lives. Over the past four years, #AIKD has reached more than 36 million people.

Partnering with Moosejaw, Camp Fire will offer the chance for one lucky entrant to win a $500 giftcard (can be used online). The public can participate by simply signing up on Camp Fire's website. The contest will launch on March 6th, 2023 and close on March 16th at 11:59pm. The winners will be selected on Friday, March 17 after the celebration of Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® and Camp Fire's 113th birthday.

The "It's #KidDay—Pass It On" social video challenge is aimed at spreading positivity and inspiration among young people nationwide. This video features a collaboration between Camp Fire staff, kids, and partners, sharing uplifting affirmations about children in their lives. The video concludes with a call to action, inviting participants to "pass" the positive message on to the next person, creating a continuous cycle of encouragement. Will you join in?

ABOUT CAMP FIRE:

Growing up is hard. That's why Camp Fire connects young people to the outdoors, to others, and to themselves. Founded in 1910, Camp Fire was the first nonsectarian, multiracial organization for girls but today is an inclusive national youth development nonprofit that serves all young people. By creating safe spaces where young people can have fun and be themselves, its 47 affiliates in 24 states provides affirming, year-round, youth-driven experiences—school day programs, afterschool programs, leadership programs, and camps and outdoor education—that enable youth to develop essential skills that have long-term benefits and make a positive social impact on the world. For more information about Absolutely Incredible Kid Day®, visit Camp Fire's website at campfire.org/kidday . To learn more about Camp Fire, visit campfire.org .

Contact:

Kara Prior

myWHY Agency, Inc.

[email protected]

(210) 846-4486

SOURCE Camp Fire