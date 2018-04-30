It's Children's Book Week Coast to Coast April 30-May 6

Locations and details for events being held during Children's Book Week, organized by the Children's Book Council and Every Child a Reader, are listed on an online map at EveryChildaReader.net. Over 200 authors and illustrators will hold readings and storytimes during the week, and forty costume characters, from Clifford to Elephant & Piggie, will also be part of the festivities.

Also, voting for the 11th annual Children's and Teen Choice Book Awards, the only national children's book awards chosen solely by young readers, will end on May 6. Kids and teens have been voting online at EveryChildaReader.net/vote, and the winners will be announced live on May 30 in New York City at BookExpo. Teachers can also submit group ballots for an entire class online.

This year's slogan, "One World, Many Stories," is highlighted by a poster, of which 125,000 were distributed, designed by the acclaimed artist Jillian Tamaki. Downloadable resources include original bookmarks, event kits, activity sheets (also in Spanish), "I Voted" stickers, a Children's Book Week Comic, and much more.



Every Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy organization dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens. Every Child a Reader's national programs include Children's Book Week, the Children's & Teen Choice Book Awards, Get Caught Reading, and the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature program (in conjunction with the Library of Congress). The Children's Book Council is the nonprofit trade association for children's book publishers in North America, partnering with national organizations on reading lists, educational programming, and diversity initiatives.

