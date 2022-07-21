It's Christmas in July at Henry County Heritage Senior Center!

CONYERS, Ga., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Christmas-themed celebration is coming to Henry County Heritage Senior Center as part of the first ever Deborah Ann Watson Memorial weekend. The event will be presented by Novae Cares and the FreeWishes Foundation.

Named for the mother of McDonough native and Novae Money CEO Reco McDaniel McCambry, the DAW Memorial was conceived as McCambry's way of paying forward the wisdom and support he received from his late mother, a single mom who raised him in the face of financial challenges.

Novae Cares, the nonprofit headed by Shaneé McCambry, will supply a Christmas-themed party including games and an "auction" of Christmas gifts which participants can bid on using free tickets. The FreeWishes foundation will supply a food giveaway with an emphasis on nutritious ingredients that provide a healthy diet for seniors.

The centerpiece of the day will encourage seniors to tell stories from their past in order to earn tickets for use in the gift auction. McCambry hopes that this sharing will assist the community in valuing the wisdom of their past and the voices of their seniors who have lived through significant moments in American history.

The Christmas in July event will be held on Thursday, July 28th from 10:00am-1:30pm. McDonough locals are encouraged to spread the word to friends and neighbors who may enjoy the event to ensure that all those in need of a pick-me-up can experience the holiday cheer.

McDonough residents with children and teens may also be interested in the DAW Memorial Weekend's back-to-school event, which will be held on Sunday, July 31st from 12pm-5pm at Rufus L. Stewart Park. The back-to-school event will feature free school supplies, hair styling, haircuts, games and prizes, food, and entertainment to help students start the school year looking and feeling great. McCambry only asks that attendees take only what they need to ensure there is enough to go around for those hit hardest in these difficult times.

The first DAW Memorial Weekend is an initiative by the nonprofit Novae Cares, Inc. Its mission is to empower and elevate communities through inspiration, education, and opportunities to give back. Novae Cares CEO Shaneé McCambry hopes to bring communities together in cooperation with the business enterprises of her husband Reco McCambry, whose Novae LLC offers financial education and banking and financing options designed to be accessible to those living in America's underserved neighborhoods.

