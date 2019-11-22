From the West to the East, it's clear that families around the country cherish the experience and the lasting memories that a real Christmas tree can inspire. But when it comes to tree size and shape, tree shopping destinations and even decorating, regional preferences are clear.

Seasonal Shopping : Families in the Northeast are the most likely to buy their tree at a Christmas tree farm, while for families in the Southeast, the most popular tree shopping destination is a seasonal tree lot or stand.

: Families in the Northeast are the most likely to buy their tree at a Christmas tree farm, while for families in the Southeast, the most popular tree shopping destination is a seasonal tree lot or stand. Tree Specifications : Families in the Northeast prefer their Christmas trees to be tall and skinny whereas families on the West Coast say they are looking for that perfect triangle shape.

: Families in the Northeast prefer their Christmas trees to be tall and skinny whereas families on the West Coast say they are looking for that perfect triangle shape. Decoration Appreciation: Parents in the Southwest are the most enthusiastic about decorating the tree, with 51 percent saying they look forward to decorating the tree with their kids.

"This survey confirms what we've always known: from coast-to-coast, families who pick out real Christmas trees create memories that are just as unique and special as the trees they take home," said Marsha Gray, Executive Director, Christmas Tree Promotion Board. "Whatever shape or size tree your family enjoys, bringing home a real Christmas tree is a tradition to look forward to every year."

Now through December 25th, the Christmas Tree Promotion Board and RedTricycle.com invite consumers everywhere to share photos of their real Christmas tree memory-making experiences for a chance to win cash prizes. Visit RedTricycle.com or find the It's Christmas. Keep It Real. campaign online for more information about how to enter.

Not only are real Christmas trees better for creating lasting family memories, they are also better for the environment because they are biodegradable and can be recycled or reused for mulch. In addition, Christmas tree farmers plant at least one new tree for every real Christmas tree they harvest.

Make finding a real Christmas tree part of your family's holiday tradition this year. From neighborhood stores and local farms, to seasonal lots and even online, the perfect real Christmas tree is available no matter where you like to shop. For more information, visit www.itschristmaskeepitreal.com.

Established in 2015, the Christmas Tree Promotion Board is a national research and promotion program whose mission is to share the benefits of fresh Christmas trees with consumers through promotion and public relations, while engaging in research to better serve our customers and growers.

1 Survey conducted Sept. 17, 2019 - Oct. 1, 2019 by OnePoll for the Christmas Tree Promotion Board with a sample of 2,000 U.S. parents, with children aged 0-17, who celebrate Christmas.

