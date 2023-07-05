It's Doable! First-ever creative agency founded & staffed by talent-with-disabilities launches

News provided by

Doable; Consumers with Disabilities Research Foundation

05 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Consumers-with-disabilities research business also launches alongside agency

DALLAS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sister-companies have launched today to improve disability representation in advertising & marketing, by addressing;

  • The under-representation of talent with disabilities working in advertising & marketing agencies.
  • The absence of consumers-with-disabilities research, data & insights and how this impacts the portrayal of life with a disability in advertising & marketing campaigns.
Continue Reading
Hugh Boyle (L) & Bob Wagner (R) Founders of Doable and the Consumers with Disabilities Research Foundation
Hugh Boyle (L) & Bob Wagner (R) Founders of Doable and the Consumers with Disabilities Research Foundation

'Doable' is the first creative agency to be founded and staffed by talent with disabilities, while the Consumers with Disabilities Research Foundation ('CoDi Research)' is the first panel-based consumer research company in North America, solely focused on consumers & shoppers with disabilities.

The companies launch at a time when one-in-five working aged adults in North America live with a disability* and the same group as consumers hold disposable income of $480bn**.

Doable and CoDi have been founded by two disabled advertising agency veterans: Hugh Boyle & Bob Wagner. Hugh previously served in senior roles at WPP & Omnicom agencies, is a trans-tibial amputee. Bob held senior roles at Omnicom agencies, began his career on the client side with Procter & Gamble and Campbell's Soup and has been hearing impaired since birth.

Together, the two bring a unique perspective to marketing for and with the disabled community.
Hugh comments "Becoming disabled in my early 50's was a dramatic & unexpected life change. But it gave me a new & very different worldview that I was immediately compelled to do something positive with. Overlaying the challenges of my new life as amputee on 30 years pre-disability agency experience really set the foundations for these two important companies".

Bob states that, "For most of my career I have tried to conceal my hearing impairment – with somewhat limited success. I understand disabled consumers not wanting to stand out and the importance and value of meeting their needs on their own terms."

Doable and CoDi launch with three key relationships in place:

  1. As a Network Agency of Worldwide Partners Inc.
  2. In Co-operative Partnership with The Research Institute for Disabled Consumers (RiDC).
  3. With launch support & office-space from Dallas based Moroch Partners.

The companies are headquartered in Dallas, but work with talent with disabilities right across the country.
For more information email: [email protected]

Sources:
*Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disability and Health Data System (DHDS), May 2023
**AIR.org, April 2022:

SOURCE Doable; Consumers with Disabilities Research Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.