It's Doggone Impressive! Major League Baseball Fans Will Enjoy 18.3 Million Hot Dogs and Nearly Four Million Sausages at Ballparks in 2019

"It's easy to see why hot dogs and sausages have been stadium staples since the very beginnings of Major League Baseball itself," said NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal. "They are delicious, convenient and nostalgic. What would America's pastime be without these most American of foods?"

While it might not take the sting out of two straight World Series losses, the Los Angeles Dodgers will still top the big leagues wiener-wise, with projected sales of 2.7 million hot dogs at Dodger Stadium. America's "Second City" is a distant runner-up, with 1.2 million hot dogs waiting to be consumed at the Chicago Cubs' friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers' rivals up the coast take this year's sausage crown as San Francisco Giants fans are expected to "polish" off 450,000 sausages, with Cubs fans not far behind at 400,000. As in past years, the Brewers' Miller Park is the sole MLB venue where sausage sales will outpace hot dogs.

While old favorites will always be on the menu, the coming season will also throw some culinary curveballs.

"In 2019, hot dogs will continue to prove their versatility at ballparks nationwide with versions that reflect our dynamic culture and changing tastes," Mittenthal said. "It's exciting and mouth-watering to see new takes on old classics that definitely are not your granddad's dog!"

New Offerings in the Updated MLB Hot Dog and Sausage Guide:

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to bring their A-game, teaming up with Sports Illustrated for a new trio at Chase Field. These include:

The "SI Cover Dog," an 18-inch brat with a highly eclectic array of toppings: jalapeño-apple coleslaw, fried mac and cheese, barbecue aioli, house-cured beer pickles and green onion.

The "Big Jalapeño Popper Dog," a foot-long hot dog with roasted jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, crispy jalapenos, and onions.

The "All Day Breakfast Dog," which heaps hash browns, country gravy, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried eggs, hot sauce and green onion onto an 18-inch hot dog.

"South of the border" is a common destination at MLB parks, witnessed by the Los Angeles Dodgers' new "Dodger Sausage," which stuffs a grilled, al pastor sausage with pineapple chunks and tops it with pineapple salsa and cilantro-lime crema. Then there's the nearly half-a-yard-long "Going Yard," a 16.5-inch jalapeño cheddar sausage topped with grilled onions, roasted corn and avocado relish, drizzled with sour cream."

Taste buds at historic Wrigley Field will be transported cross-country by the Chicago Cubs' new "Southwest Fiesta Specialty Hot Dog," a beef frank topped with chili-lime crema, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and house-made pickled peppers. It's a spicier cousin of the "Chicago Dog," a classic comprising a beef hot dog with yellow mustard, neon relish, fresh tomatoes, pickle spear, diced onions, and celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

Elsewhere on the compass, the inspiration for the Detroit Tigers' latest entry comes from the East: the "Coney Dog Egg Roll," a new spin on an egg roll stuffed with cut-up hot dogs and chili, drizzled in mustard and sprinkled with onions. You can bet it will rev up the crowds in Motor City!

San Francisco Giants fans at the newly renamed Oracle Park will partake in the "Pineapple Polish Sausage," a sweet and savory mix of pork and pineapple chunks that combine to make an instant classic. For those who prefer the added convenience of their food on a stick, organic corn dogs are debuting in 2019.

Also hailing from the Lone Star State, the Texas Rangers are debuting the "RWB (Red, White & Blue) Dog." This patriotic peculiarity is a beef frank, flanked by red and blue pickle relish, pleasing the palate with a blend of savory, sweet and spicy.

While everything might be bigger in Texas, it's the Minnesota Twins are lowering the "Boomstick" on Target Field. It's a two-foot-long beast smothered in chili, nacho cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños that got its start with the Rangers—keying off the nickname of slugger Nelson Cruz—who not coincidentally is now batting for the Twins.

