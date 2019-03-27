It's Electric…In Nashville

Gotcha's proprietary e-scooters are some of the most advanced on the market, featuring enhanced side lights for added safety, an easily accessible charging port on the handlebar, large airless tires, a wide footpad for increased stability, and speeds of up to 15 mph.

"We're excited to offer a custom e-mobility solution for residents, visitors, and college students in the city of Nashville," said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. "Our model will help connect the campus with the larger community in a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly way."

Gotcha plans to launch with 150 e-scooters and expand to a fleet of 500 with ridership demands. This summer, Gotcha will also bring e-bikes to the city of Nashville as an additional micro-transit option.

For more information on Gotcha's e-mobility systems in Nashville, visit ridegotcha.com/location/Nashville.

ABOUT GOTCHA

Gotcha is the only mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) company offering four sustainable micro-transit products—e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and 100%-electric ride share vehicles—through one proprietary, app-based platform. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through alternative forms of transportation specifically designed for each market served. Gotcha currently operates more than 50 shared e-mobility systems in cities and universities across the US. For more information, visit www.ridegotcha.com, email press@ridegotcha.com, or call 843.647.7342.

