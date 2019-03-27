It's Electric…In Nashville
Taking the City's Scooter Game Up a Notch
Mar 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
CHARLESTON, S.C., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Gotcha announced it is launching e-scooters in Nashville, TN for immediate use. The 100%-electric scooters offer a fun, safe, and convenient way to cruise throughout the city and surrounding universities.
The scooters will operate from 6:00am to 10:00pm 7 days a week. It costs $1 to unlock a scooter and 15 cents for each minute of use after that. The entire Gotcha fleet is GPS-enabled to make it easy for riders to find, unlock, and pick up a scooter via the Gotcha app, which is live in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Gotcha's proprietary e-scooters are some of the most advanced on the market, featuring enhanced side lights for added safety, an easily accessible charging port on the handlebar, large airless tires, a wide footpad for increased stability, and speeds of up to 15 mph.
"We're excited to offer a custom e-mobility solution for residents, visitors, and college students in the city of Nashville," said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. "Our model will help connect the campus with the larger community in a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly way."
Gotcha plans to launch with 150 e-scooters and expand to a fleet of 500 with ridership demands. This summer, Gotcha will also bring e-bikes to the city of Nashville as an additional micro-transit option.
For more information on Gotcha's e-mobility systems in Nashville, visit ridegotcha.com/location/Nashville.
ABOUT GOTCHA
Gotcha is the only mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) company offering four sustainable micro-transit products—e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and 100%-electric ride share vehicles—through one proprietary, app-based platform. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through alternative forms of transportation specifically designed for each market served. Gotcha currently operates more than 50 shared e-mobility systems in cities and universities across the US. For more information, visit www.ridegotcha.com, email press@ridegotcha.com, or call 843.647.7342.
