ITS Expands NDC Capabilities and Unparalleled Transparency Across Multiple Products

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Travel Solutions (ITS LLC), an industry leader in corporate booking tools, airline solutions, and business travel services, is proud to announce groundbreaking advancements in its ability to present and shop New Distribution Capability (NDC) fares in side-by-side displays, inclusive of both NDC and traditional EDIFACT airline fares. The ability to now book NDC fares on specific airlines has also been released. ITS has developed these proprietary, innovative solutions in response to client demand for better insight, visibility, and understanding as it relates to what an NDC fare includes, and how it may fit within a corporate travel policy.

ITS has added both Accelya and Sabre NDC shopping and booking paths and combined them with EDIFACT or non-NDC fares. ITS was one of the earliest Farelogix "Direct Connect" partners and has now upgraded to the current Accelya NDC platform. This enables users to seamlessly book NDC fares with United Airlines, American Airlines (AA), and Qantas Airways via both agent telephonic support and proprietary booking tools and technology. Next steps include plans to connect to more NDC selling sources and airlines, including additional Accelya-hosted airlines and Navitaire-NDC hosted airlines.

Today, most airline direct websites require the traveler to wait to choose an upgrade or branded fare that is presented only at the trip summary before checkout, and not shown with flight list results. "ITS prioritizes transparency by integrating both NDC and non-NDC fares at the flight selection level on TripEasy.com and our other co-branded Sites. We display both cabin (or shelf) level detail and sub-shelf (drawer) level detail to each shopper," said Brian Tanis, VP of Marketing and Product. "Travelers can hover over any fare to see if there is an NDC or non-NDC option that is preferred on the flight they want. As a result, ITS puts the shopper in control and eliminates the slow process of choosing, moving two steps down the booking path, only to frustrate shoppers who must back out and try another option."

Beyond mere fare visualization, ITS focuses on equipping Travel Managers and company Administrators with the tools needed to manage NDC bookings. Customizable policies, approval workflows, and notifications tailored to individual client needs ensure smooth, efficient travel management. "Even though NDC fares instantly create an order when the form of payment is present, ITS offers unique capabilities including approval workflows specifically for our clients that want advanced capabilities. Every corporate travel program is unique, so ITS always engages our clients via dedicated account managers and operations specialists to ensure success," Tanis adds.

It is worth noting that as NDC technology emerges, limitations exist. Currently, NDC supports a single Passenger Name Record (PNR) only for multiple travelers that shop together. Most corporate travelers want their own individual record locator for expense reporting, so ITS initially limits NDC shopping to single passenger arranger or traveler booking for commercial workflows. They have strategically integrated multi-passenger NDC itineraries for airline solutions workflows, and clients seeking multi-stop, multi-passenger and complex itineraries are currently directed to their Accelya solution.

Lastly, addressing client concerns regarding paid seat restrictions on AA non-NDC base fares, ITS offers a solution for clients who want to purchase an NDC fare on AA or any other NDC- enabled airline that supports paid seat ancillary options.

Looking forward, ITS is actively working toward expanding NDC connections to encompass a wide array of airlines and selling sources, solidifying the organization's commitment to versatility and traveler-centric services.

About ITS

ITS leads the way in delivering innovative travel technology solutions to diverse sectors, including airlines, corporate travel, events and meetings, HR, energy, and travel management. ITS products and services create savings and provide long-term value through ease of use and valuable integration. Our one-stop platform, TripEasy , simplifies the entire business travel process for all travel-related needs. With better fares, robust features, and more options from which to choose, TripEasy helps manage compliance and personalizes each experience. Explore our offerings at www.its.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more.

