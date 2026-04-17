NEDERLAND, Texas, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Thermal Services (ITS), a leading provider of industrial heat treatment and specialty services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of NDE Incorporated (NDE), a provider of comprehensive non-destructive testing (NDT) services. The acquisition enhances ITS's multi-service capabilities and expands its geographic footprint along the Gulf Coast.

ITS expands service capabilities with the acquisition of NDE Incorporated

Founded in 1984, NDE is a respected name in the industry with a dedicated and highly skilled team that serves a diversified industrial customer base from Louisiana to Florida. This strategic transaction provides ITS the opportunity to offer customers a broader range of inspection and quality assurance services alongside its existing heat treatment and specialty mechanical capabilities. NDE customers will benefit from a seamless transition and gain access to ITS's full suite of resources and field service infrastructure.

"This acquisition strengthens our position as a fully integrated partner to our customers," said Ryan Aras, Founder and CEO of ITS. "Adding NDT expertise into our heat treatment and specialty mechanical portfolio allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers while reinforcing our commitment to safety, quality, and project execution."

Operating under the ITS brand, the combined organization remains committed to safety, technical excellence, and best-in-class service reliability. This transaction marks the second expansionary acquisition for ITS since its partnership with Amberjack Capital Partners and is a significant step in the Company's national growth strategy.

About Industrial Thermal Services, LLC

Industrial Thermal Services is a premier provider of heat treating and specialty mechanical services across the energy and industrial landscape. In addition to heat treating, ITS oﬀers bolting, torquing, cold cutting, and hydrostatic testing. Headquartered in Nederland, TX, ITS is known for its focus on safety, technical precision, and rapid deployment. For more information, visit its-thermal.com.

About NDE Incorporated

NDE Incorporated specializes in on-site non-destructive testing services, supporting inspection, quality control, and safety compliance across the energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors. With more than 40 years of experience, the Company has built a strong reputation for technical precision and a customer-first approach. For more information, visit non-destructive.com.

Lauren Pullen

[email protected]

(904) 402-0930

SOURCE Industrial Thermal Services