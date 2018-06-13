It's Finally Here - Fishing With a Drone: Introducing the RoboRod®

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboRod LLC, whose products marry the exciting technology of drones with traditional rod and reel sports fishing, has developed a drone fishing rod.

"It's probably the biggest development in the fishing rod since the addition of the reel," stated Paul Leslie, the company's chief development officer.

The patent-pending RoboRod's drone is guided by the angler using the controls on the front of the rod which allow the drone to reach places fishermen (and women) simply can't by casting.

"We've exceeded our expectations in the prototype testing phase and now we're ready to ramp up for commercial production. The buzz on the social networks is beyond encouraging," continued Leslie.

Pre-orders with significant early bird discounts are now being accepted for the first production run, which is slated for delivery sometime in the third quarter of this year.

To learn more about RoboRod, schedule an interview with Paul.Leslie@roborod.com.

www.roborod.com

(SMS): 613-277-6151

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-finally-here---fishing-with-a-drone-introducing-the-roborod-300665446.html

SOURCE RoboRod LLC

Related Links

http://www.roborod.com

