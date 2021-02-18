It's Game Time! CSG Is Now Accepting Submissions for Expert, Impartial and Efficient Sports Card Grading Services

CSG ( CSGcards.com ) is the latest company to be formed by the Certified Collectibles Group (CCG), which also includes the world's most respected grading services for coins (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation), paper money (Paper Money Guaranty) and comic books, trading cards, magazines and concert posters (Certified Guaranty Company). Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 60 million collectibles with a combined fair market value of more than $30 billion.

The sports card market is vibrant and fast-growing, and there is significant demand for third-party grading services. CSG will use world-class expertise, advanced technology, innovation and operational excellence to provide collectors and dealers with accurate, consistent and fast certification services.

CSG's authentication and grading is assisted by artificial intelligence (AI), which automates many of the more time-consuming aspects of grading, such as attributing a card and measuring its centering. CSG graders also use other advanced technologies, including forensic devices that reveal alterations and hidden details through infrared and UV lighting, ultra-microscopic inspections and non-destructive ink and paper analysis.

After a card has been authenticated and graded by CSG, it is encapsulated in the archival, durable and crystal-clear CSG holder. An enclosed certification label provides a detailed description of the card, its grade, its unique CSG certification number and a QR code to facilitate quick verification.

Every CSG-certified card is backed by the comprehensive CSG Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which is the strongest in the sports card certification industry. It provides recourse for the owner of a CSG-certified card if it is determined to be altered, not genuine or overgraded, giving collectors and dealers greater confidence in CSG-certified cards.

"We are excited to serve the sports card market with the highest levels of expertise, impartiality, innovation and efficiency," says Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. "I am confident that CSG will quickly become the leading third-party sports card grading service by leveraging the full scope of our experience and resources."

It is easy to submit to CSG. Simply become a CSG member at CSGcards.com/join, complete the user-friendly online CSG submission form and send your cards to CSG.

Want to join CSG's world-class team? Visit CollectiblesGroup.com/careers to learn more and apply.

