It's Going to Rainn: Walton Family Foundation Taps Celebrity Advocate for Earth Month Climate Push

The Office star voices Raindrop, explaining how our climate is changing and how we can work to protect nature

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Walton Family Foundation released a video series starring Rainn Wilson, climate advocate and star of The Office, as the voice of Raindrop, a single drop of water with a big message: nature has the power to heal itself, if we let it work.

It’s me, Raindrop, here to drop some knowledge on how each of us can protect communities and the planet using our very own superpower… the Power of Nature! Voiced by actor and nature enthusiast Rainn Wilson, Raindrop is here to share how natural solutions can be a smart, simple and powerful way to protect water so people and nature can thrive together. Speed Speed

The series could not come at a more critical moment. Communities across the country are facing intensifying droughts, devastating floods and warming oceans. Raindrop is here to explain that the solutions to climate change may be simpler and more powerful than we think, and rooted in how nature already works.

In the first episode, Raindrop breaks down how water change is climate change. From shrinking rivers to rising seas, the way we manage, or mismanage, water shapes everything about how the climate unfolds.

"People instinctively find joy and connection in nature. These Raindrop stories are meant to help people start thinking more creatively and even joyfully about how we can work with the power of nature to solve problems," said Moira McDonald, director of the Environment Program for the Walton Family Foundation. "We are working from the idea that when you take care of nature, nature takes care of people. These stories help explain what that looks like."

In the second episode, Raindrop explores the way forward and how we can leverage nature-based solutions, like restoring wetlands and forests and using cover crops, to protect water and reduce the impact of climate change.

"Nature is the greatest unifier in this country. As we all work to forward the natural solutions our nation needs, it's imperative that we build a bigger movement, tell our story in a way that entertains people, and educate the next generation in a fun way," said Benji Backer, founder and chief executive officer of Nature is Nonpartisan.

"This lighthearted series connects the dots between the very real water challenges communities are experiencing and practical-yet-innovative solutions," said Jessie Ritter, associate vice president of Water and Coasts at the National Wildlife Federation. "When we work with nature, we can help communities and the ecosystems around them thrive."

Watch the video series here.

The animated videos were created by Molly Schiot and Lessa Millet.

About the Walton Family Foundation

The Walton Family Foundation is, at its core, a family-led foundation. Three generations of the descendants of our founders, Sam and Helen Walton, and their spouses work together to lead the foundation and create access to opportunity for people and communities. We work in three areas: improving education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities they support and investing in our home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta. To learn more, visit waltonfamilyfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE Walton Family Foundation