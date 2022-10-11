ITS Helps Clients Reach Sustainability Goals with Pre-Travel Carbon Emissions Calculator

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Travel Solutions (ITS), a travel management and airline software development leader, has taken a unique approach to calculating carbon emissions from air travel for its clients before they travel. The feature, offered within the booking path of its self-service booking tool TripEasy, automatically calculates carbon emissions by estimating load factors prior to departure date using various factors, such as time of day, seasonality, seats per plane, age of the aircraft, and time from gate-to-gate.

The TripEasy Carbon Emissions Calculator evaluates several variables to automatically calculate carbon emissions levels given off by each flight. Travel arrangers and business travelers can easily sort and compare these levels for flights, routes and cabin class before traveling in order to make decisions in keeping with carbon footprint goals and corporate travel policy. The TripEasy Carbon Emissions Calculator evaluates several variables to automatically calculate carbon emissions levels. Details by flight, route and cabin class are clearly delineated so that travel arrangers and business travelers can make decisions in keeping with carbon footprint goals and corporate travel policy.

Shoppers can sort and easily find those flights estimated to have the lowest carbon footprint. This allows travel arrangers and business travelers to compare carbon emissions levels for any flight, route and cabin class in order to make decisions with their company sustainability goals in mind.

"Travelers don't have to enter information into a calculator to estimate a carbon offset purchase and companies can validate estimates received from their offset provider," says Brian Tanis, Vice President, Product & Marketing at ITS. "With TripEasy, travelers can receive guidance without any guesswork required on their part. They can simply leave the calculations to us."

The total flight emissions used by TripEasy are based on European Emissions Agency estimations that take into account the type of equipment and full emissions cycle (from scheduled departure to scheduled arrival). Other variables, such as operating airline codes and alternate fuels, are taken into consideration, as well as calculations regarding Capacity that estimate emissions per seat and Load Factor considerations around seasonality, time of day, etc. TripEasy normalizes for 'shorter' and 'longer' flights and then calculates a per-minute emissions estimate to generate the total per flight.

On average, client employees are choosing flights with 30% fewer emissions than other options in the market. "Choosing greener flight options couldn't be easier," Tanis adds."What's important to us is important to the traveler, is important to our client organizations' goals, is important to the planet."

