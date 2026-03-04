It's Layered Launches to Help Parenting Brands Reward Community Engagement, Not Just Purchases

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Layered , a new community activation platform for family and CPG brands, launched today with a clear premise: loyalty should reward participation, not just transactions.

Co-founded by Katie Hammond, founder of The Last Layer, a growth-focused PR agency behind some of the most recognized brands across parenting, lifestyle and CPG, and Chantelle Voss, founder of organic reddit marketing firm Carli.ai, It's Layered was built at the intersection of brand strategy and online community behavior.

As parents increasingly turn to peer forums to validate what they are buying, brands are realizing that trust is built in community conversations, yet loyalty programs typically reward only purchases. It's Layered addresses that gap through a consumer-facing mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, where parents can join brand communities, participate in challenges and earn points for engagement. The platform enables brands to design participation-based challenges that reward actions such as verified reviews, referral activity, content creation and meaningful community contributions. In return, consumers earn points, recognition, rewards and exclusive access for participating rather than simply making purchases. The system also gives marketing teams visibility into advocacy behaviors that traditionally occur across forums and discussion threads, including those indexed by search engines and increasingly surfaced in AI-generated results.

"For nearly two decades, I've watched parents turn to peer communities to validate the products they are already discovering through media, retail and influencer channels," said Hammond. "Purchasing confidence often comes from real conversations between parents. We built It's Layered to give brands infrastructure to support and measure that layer of engagement without disrupting how parents naturally research and validate products."

Voss brings deep expertise in community visibility and search-indexed forum strategy through her work at Carli.ai, where she helps consumer brands appear authentically in Reddit, Quora and high-traffic discussion threads that drive purchasing research.

"Fifty-one percent of purchase-related conversations online happen on Reddit," said Voss. "Those discussions already rank in Google results and increasingly inform AI search summaries. Community marketing compounds over time. It's Layered gives brands a measurable framework to activate and reward the customers who participate in those conversations."

Participating brands include industry leaders such as Baby Brezza, Lalo, Newton and Oilogic. As parenting consumers become more research-driven and digitally native, It's Layered introduces a participation-based loyalty model designed to reflect how modern purchase decisions are actually made.

For more information, please visit https://itslayered.co/

SOURCE It's Layered