ITS Logistics Enhances Safety Culture and Opens New Pathways for Communication with Lytx Driver Safety Program

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, a leading global provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics solutions for commercial, public sector and field services fleets, today announced ITS Logistics has signed on for a full-fleet deployment of the Lytx Driver Safety program to meet its goal of operating 100% accident-free.

ITS Logistics, a premier third-party logistics fleet based in Reno, Nev., provides personalized supply chain solutions to Fortune 500 companies, with dedicated fleet and asset-light transportation services that rank in the top 50 in North America. With over 200 trucks, 550 trailers and 350 drivers, the company serves clients across the western United States, where drivers often operate in dangerous mountainous conditions and inclement weather.

After a three-month trial of the Lytx Driver Safety Program, ITS Logistics has installed Lytx DriveCam® Event Recorders in approximately a quarter of its vehicles, and expects to complete installations across its entire fleet by the end of 2019.

"The installation of Lytx in our vehicles has been a major component in helping us achieve our ambitious safety goals," said Tony Frank, vice president of fleet operations at ITS Logistics. "The visibility that Lytx's technology has given us has been extremely beneficial in understanding our driver's experience and helping to improve it."

Lytx's Driver Safety Program has allowed ITS to identify improvement opportunities, even with some of their most experienced drivers. The company has been able to catch situations in which drivers making small tweaks to their behaviors can have a big impact on reducing the potential for a collision. By proactively coaching these behaviors, the company has already seen strong results in reducing speeds, and frequency of hard braking.

A Community Built around Safety

By enabling ITS to pinpoint specific behaviors within its fleet, Lytx's Driver Safety Program has helped open up the pathways of communication between management and drivers. Having access to specific instances of risk, with video and data points to support it, has given the ITS operations team the opportunity to interact more frequently and productively with its drivers, and moreover, better understand what their experiences look like on the road for stronger results – and relationships.

Even with 350 drivers, Frank describes the company's culture as more closely aligned to that of a "mom and pop" organization. "We're very transparent with our employees from the top down and strive to be a very family-oriented organization, despite our size," he said. "The deployment of Lytx has helped further this transparency internally to help drivers identify and correct their own habits. Our drivers have rallied around this and embraced Lytx and our culture of safety."

Frank contributes some of the program's success to the high level of support the Lytx team provided throughout the trial and deployment, with Lytx attending safety meetings in four different states to aid in training and education on the program, resulting in driver buy-in early on.

In addition to using Lytx to better understand driving conditions and practices, ITS drivers now use Lytx as a way to communicate with management during trips if they get stuck in traffic or just want to pass along a friendly hello to the home office. Frank describes the result as strongly enhancing ITS' company culture, which is built around trust and comradery. Frank encourages all fleets to consider the technology.

"This is another tool in the toolbox to help all of the motoring public," Frank said. "Beyond us at ITS, the more people that embrace this technology and install it in their equipment, the safer our communities and highways will be for all. And that's the ultimate goal – for us and everyone on the roads to operate 100% accident free."

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier third-party logistics company that offers personalized supply chain solutions with dedicated fleet and asset-light transportation services that both rank in the Top 50 in North America, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services with more than 1 million sq. ft. Our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

