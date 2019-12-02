It's Ma Business Announces 1st Annual Holiday Boutique

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms are busy bees! The moms of It's Ma Business are creating a buzz with the announcement of their 1st Annual Holiday Boutique on Thurs, Dec 5th, 7pm at Bobo's Café, 1 Station Place, Chappaqua, New York. The Moms of It's Ma Business will welcome Bobos' to the neighborhood. Bobo's Café is the new restaurant in the Chappaqua train station.

It's Ma Business is a networking group for moms who own their own business. Each Mom will have a table to display their products &/or services. There will be a cash bar, and free appetizers. Some of the participating mom owned businesses include:

Lisa Sklar - Personal Stylist Men's clothing - J Hilburn - https://jhilburn.com/

Cindy Greenstein - Credit Card Points Consulting - The Points Mom - www.ThePointsMom.com

Lisa Katz – Trusts & Estate Law Firm – Lisa Katz Law – www.LisaKatzLaw.com

Kathryn Weinberger - Beauty Products/services - Beauty Releaf - https://beautyreleaf.com/pages/about

Jodi Baretz - Mindful Mindset Coach - www.Jodibaretz.com

Sloane Grossberg luxury handbag business shortyLOVE https://www.shortylove.com/

Beth Greenberg - Wardrobe Consultant and Personal Stylist Worth New York https://www.worthcollection.com/

Staci Rahamin - Sincerely Staci Special invites - https://www.sincerelystaci.com/

Dana Berk - Website Design - SAMCRO Design - http://www.samcrodesign.com/

Karen Roth - Financial Advisor - Apogee Wealth Advisor - http://apogeewealthadvisors.com/

Debbie Lieberman - Personal Organizer - Let's Sort It Out By Deb - https://www.letssortitoutbydeb.com/

Karen Graham - Peach Personal Stylist Women's clothing - https://www.discoverpeach.com/

Bobo's specializes in home cooked food, Acai & Pitaya Bowls, prepared Grab & Go food & of course coffee.

The Joy of Stylin – Lisa Sklar stated "It's Ma Business is a networking group for moms who own their own business. Moms are busy bees. We work together to Create the Buzz! If you're looking for something different for the man in your life for the holidays, a J Hilburn gift card is perfect. Custom garments that fit to his style and are super comfortable."

The Points Mom Cindy Greenstein stated "The holidays are a busy time for everyone. With one visit to Bobo's residents can chose from lots of great options. All mom owned businesses. I look forward to helping families travel for free using points and miles. I can point families towards free travel!"

For additional inquiries, please contact

Lisa Sklar

Joy of Stylin'

Lisa.Sklar@JHilburnPartner.com

Cindy Greenstein

The Points Mom

Cindy@ThePointsMom.com

SOURCE The Points Mom

