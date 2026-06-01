It's Medicare Fraud Prevention Week June 1-5, 2026: Do Your Part. Help Prevent Medicare Fraud

LAWRENCE, Mass., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Program, a program of AgeSpan, Inc., is joining organizations nationwide in recognizing Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, June 1–5, 2026, an annual effort to help Medicare beneficiaries protect themselves from healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse.

Medicare fraud costs American taxpayers over $60 billion dollars annually and puts beneficiaries at risk for medical identity theft, inaccurate medical records, and unnecessary services.

The MA SMP Program works year-round to educate and empower older adults, families, and caregivers across Massachusetts to recognize and report suspicious activity.

"Medicare fraud affects more than finances," said Lucilia Prates, MA SMP Program Statewide Director. "It can compromise a person's medical identity and records, create barriers to receiving appropriate care or equipment, and leaves beneficiaries vulnerable to additional scams."

During Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, the MA SMP Program will host outreach activities, educational presentations, and a public awareness campaign across the Commonwealth. Residents are strongly encouraged to:

Review Medicare Summary Notices, Explanation of Benefits, and other billing statements

Protect their Medicare number and personal information

Detect common fraud schemes and deceptive marketing tactics, and

schemes and deceptive marketing tactics, and Report suspected fraud , errors, or abuse to the MA SMP Program

The MA SMP Program also encourages beneficiaries to keep detailed records of their healthcare appointments, prescriptions, and medical services by using a personal healthcare journal such as the free My Health Care Tracker, available from the MA SMP Program. Beneficiaries may also download the SMP Medicare Tracker app through the App Store.

"Prevention begins with awareness," added Prates. "When beneficiaries review their statements, ask questions, and report suspicious activity, they help protect the integrity of Medicare."

Anyone who suspects Medicare fraud or would like assistance reviewing a healthcare billing concern is encouraged to contact the MA SMP Program at (800) 892-0890 or visit MASMP.org.

The MA SMP Program is a federally funded initiative dedicated to helping Medicare beneficiaries, family members, and caregivers prevent, detect, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. The MA SMP Program operates under the leadership of AgeSpan, Inc., and works in partnership with community organizations and agencies statewide.

Disclaimer: This publication is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $602,337 with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

SOURCE AgeSpan, Inc.